State offers massive parking concessions to builders in BKC

MUMBAI: The state plans to amend key development control rules to offer builders massive concessions in parking requirements in the heart of the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The move, according to the government, is aimed at “unlocking the full potential” of ‘E’ and ‘G’ blocks, where the concessions will apply. Mumbai, India - Aug 06, 2024: Heavy traffic jams in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) during peak hours due to Metro work and the closure of the Sion Railway Over Bridge (ROB in Mumbai, India.06, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

‘E’ block is the administrative core of the business district, housing government, regulatory, and public sector institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India, Income Tax Office, Sales Tax Office, Provident Fund Office and the MMRDA headquarters. ‘G’ block is BKC’s international finance and business enclave. It is home to One BKC, The Capital, Jio World Centre, Bharat Diamond Bourse, the National Stock Exchange, American consulate and luxury residential developments.

An April 20 notification from the state urban development department states that the BKC Notified Area Development Control Regulations will be amended to grant up to a 50% reduction in parking space for additional built-up area in existing and under-construction buildings in ‘E’ and ‘G’ blocks. It will not apply to new constructions.

The concession will be granted where developers or property owners can demonstrate hardship such as lack of physical space to accommodate the full parking requirement. Currently, any increase in built-up area typically mandates a proportional increase in parking spaces.

The notification has invited suggestions and objections from the public and, if all goes to plan, it will take effect after a month.

The relaxation in the parking requirement would be a huge concession for developers but will add to parking, and consequently traffic pressures, in an enclave already struggling to cope with rising traffic volumes.

For government or semi-government or private offices business buildings, parking regulations currently mandate one parking space for every 40 sq m of floor area up to 800 sq m, and one parking space for every 80 sq m of space for areas exceeding 800 sq m, provided that no parking space need to be provided for floor area up to 50 sq m.

The move to ease the rules follows a series of policy discussions on unlocking BKC’s development potential. In 2022, the state constituted a committee to study the rationalisation of premium rates and Floor Space Index (FSI) allotment in BKC. The panel recommended the amalgamation of ‘E’ and ‘G’ blocks with a global FSI of 4.0 to support the growth of an international finance and business centre (IFBC) and to encourage redevelopment.

At the time, the permissible FSI in ‘E’ Block was 4 for commercial buildings and 3 for residential buildings, while in ‘G’ Block it was 4 for both residential and commercial buildings.

The recommendations were approved in July 2024. However, the 50% relaxation in parking norms for additional built-up areas was sought by industry bodies including CREDAI-MCHI and the BKC Property Owners Association. “They believed it would not be possible to fulfil parking requirements in the built-up area, considering physical constraints, and requested concessions in parking space,” said a senior official with the state urban development department.

CREDAI-MCHI wrote to the government on January 31, 2025 and the BKC Property Owners Association on April 23, 2025. “MMRDA backed the proposal, noting that such a relaxation would accelerate the uptake of additional development potential in the complex as most buildings in both the blocks were unable to fully utilise their respective built-up areas,” said an official with the Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA), which owns BKC’s land.

The April 20 notification clarifies that parking spaces approved prior to a July 24, 2024, notification will remain unaffected, ensuring that existing parking provisions are not reduced while enabling more flexible redevelopment going forward.