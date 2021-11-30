State orders probe in use of official car by Param Bir Singh; suspension process underway, says minister

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said that a probe has been ordered into the use of an official car by the former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh while appearing for inquiry into a complaint against him two days ago, as well as his ‘meeting’ with Sachin Vaze, suspended assistant inspector, who is an accused in Antilia explosive scare case. Walse-Patil also said that the process of suspension of the IPS officer is underway.

He said Singh has not communicated with the state government about his returning to the state service. However, Singh visited the office of home guards, as its director-general, but did not take charge of the post. (Singh had been appointed as director-general (home guards) after his removal as Mumbai Police chief.)

“Singh is neither on duty nor has he communicated with the state government after returning. He had indeed gone to the home guard office two days ago, but he has not taken charge of the post. He was sitting in the waiting room. It is also true that he used his official car while appearing for the inquiry against him (last week.) It was inappropriate, as he is not on duty. A probe on this has been ordered. He is facing an absconding warrant issued by the court,” he said.

Singh appeared in the Mumbai crime branch office on November 25 and was grilled for over five hours in an extortion case. On Monday, Singh and suspended police officer Vaze, reportedly, had a ‘meeting’ when both had come, to appear before the Chandiwal Commission. Vaze is key accused in Antilia explosive scare case and Hiran murder case.

Walse-Patil said that he does not want to speak about the suspension of Singh, but the process was underway. The home minister said that any accused needs the permission of the court before meeting anybody. “He (Vaze) is in judicial custody and had not taken any such permission from the court. I have ordered an inquiry into the meeting between the two. I have asked the Mumbai Police commissioner to inquire into it,” he said.

Walse-Patil said that there was no pressure on the police while probing Singh. “There should not be any reason for any such pressure. Singh has taken protection (from arrest) from the Apex court and has been appearing before the investigating officers in various cases registered against him,” he said in reply to the question about the pressure on the investigating officers.

When asked about the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint on the non-cooperation from the Mumbai Police, the home minister said, “Mumbai Police are doing their duty, CBI is doing its duty. We are cooperating with the central agency and every process is being followed,” he said.