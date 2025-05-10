Mumbai: The state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule ordered a probe into the 42-acre forest land grant to six individuals in Nagpur which was done through fraudulent means. He sought a report from the state forest department and Nagpur collectorate on the issue. He also ordered a strict action against officers found guilty in the case. ​State orders probe into bid to usurp 42-acre of forest land in Nagpur, three clerks suspended

The Nagpur collectorate has suspended three clerks, while the state forest department has issued a show cause notice to a range forest officer (RFO) for alleged involvement in the case. “In a review, we found the fraud. Show cause notices have been issued to three clerks. All of them are suspended,” confirmed Vipin Itankar, Nagpur collector. “We have issued a notice to a RFO, who was earlier stationed at Nagpur and is currently posted in Pune. He will soon be suspended,” confirmed an official from the forest department.

The state government grants forest land on lease to the locals for farming. The process involves several documents to ensure that they have been living on the said plot for several years.

In a joint primary investigation conducted by the forest department and Nagpur collectorate, 42-acre land worth crores of market value were found granted to six individuals through forged documents. The land parcels are located at different areas in the Nagpur district. They also found direct involvement of some officers in the fraud.

The revenue minister sought a report and ordered strict action against the officials involved. “We will not spare the guilty in this case,” Bawankule said and directed both the forest department and Nagpur collector to keep the officials suspended until the probe against them is completed.