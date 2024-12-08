Menu Explore
State orders schools to appoint counsellors for student safety

ByNiraj Pandit
Dec 08, 2024 06:46 AM IST

The state school education department has issued a directive to all schools in Maharashtra, mandating the appointment of counsellors to ensure student safety. This decision follows a recent meeting chaired by retired judge Sadhana Jadhav, convened to address gaps in security measures

MUMBAI: The state school education department has issued a directive to all schools in Maharashtra, mandating the appointment of counsellors to ensure student safety. This decision follows a recent meeting chaired by retired judge Sadhana Jadhav, convened to address gaps in school security measures after the sexual harassment incident in a Badlapur school.

The directive comes as part of an 11-point circular issued on December 3 by the director of primary education, outlining stringent safety measures for schools. The circular includes mandates for establishing safety committees, implementing a robust CCTV footage storage policy and appointing trained counsellors. It also states that the department will provide counselling training to teachers.

One significant point in the circular is the reinstatement of the counsellor system that was discontinued in 2017. School counsellor Jaywant Kulkarni highlighted its importance. “The system of vocational guidance and counselling, which existed until 2017, played a vital role in addressing student safety, career guidance, and mental health,” he said. “Its discontinuation disrupted this essential work, creating gaps in student welfare.”

Kulkarni emphasised the need to restore the Institute of Vocational Guidance and Selection, which was merged into the State Council of Educational Research and Training, Pune. “The December 3 circular, particularly Point No 7, underscores the urgency of reinstating a structured and effective counsellor system,” he said. Currently, there is a significant shortage of counsellors in schools—as per the last data available, there are only 426 in the entire state.

Trained counsellors are expected to handle 12 critical areas, including resolving disputes, addressing girls’ physical and mental health needs, preventing students from dropping out of school and providing career guidance. “The government’s initiative aims to fill this gap and ensure that students receive the necessary support to thrive academically and personally,” said the principal of a South Mumbai school.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
