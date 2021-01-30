State plans Marathi lessons for non-Maharashtrian auto drivers, hawkers
In a bid to promote Marathi language among non-Maharashtrians in the city, the state government will soon launch an initiative for non- Maharashtrians autorickshaw, taxi drivers, hawkers and labourers in the city to learn Marathi.
The state government aims to teach Marathi to 5,000 autorickshaw, taxi drivers, hawkers and labourers in a year and the first phase will start from May 1.
The state government will conduct classes in different areas of the city. Non-Maharashtrians drivers will be approached after getting their details from the state transport department.
Further, the drivers can themselves also register for the classes. The state government will also take help from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and local corporators in different civic wards in the city.
“We are aiming to provide learning resources, especially among the non-Maharashtrian population as they are willing to learn. They are a part of the city and we are attempting to reach out to them. We will provide online resources as well,” said Prajakta Lavangare Verma, secretary, Marathi Bhasha department of state government.
Autorickshaw drivers have appreciated the initiative and have stated that the learning programme would help new drivers. “Majority of the non- Maharashtrians have a domicile certificate and can converse in Marathi. However, new drivers find it difficult, particularly the locations and routes. It is a good initiative as more people will be able to learn the language.” said Ashfaque Khan, autorickshaw driver and resident of Chembur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian researchers discover new gecko species in Arunachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
State plans Marathi lessons for non-Maharashtrian auto drivers, hawkers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Inoculation of frontline workers in Maharashtra from Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Corporators affiliated with NCP in Beed municipal council join Shiv Sena
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICICI Bank case: Special court accepts ED's complaint, summons Kochhars
- While accepting the complaint, the court directed Chanda Kochhar, Videocon group MD Venugopal Dhoot and eight other companies to appear before it on Feb 12.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allegations of malafides related to TRP fraud case baseless: Mumbai top cop
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's Thane unit to hold spiritual meetings for party workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raj Thackeray to visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir in March; Shiv Sena takes a veiled dig
- After the formation of Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Raj Thackeray appears to be moving closer to the BJP, said a political analyst.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police on high alert following blast near Israel Embassy in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane civic body tops Covid vaccination chart with 124% success rate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After civic body’s inaction, AAP build crematorium wall in Kalyan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Thane Mental Hospital structures need urgent repairs’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thane: Kin of police who lost lives to Covid given postings in dept
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navi Mumbai crime branch recovers 44 stolen bikes; catch 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination for those aged over 50 by March-April: Mumbai civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox