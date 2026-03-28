State pushes for fast-tracking piped gas infra to reduce LPG dependence; CM says no shortage of fuel

MUMBAI: Even as panic buying and long queues were reported at petrol pumps and LPG agencies across parts of Maharashtra, the state government on Friday moved on two fronts, fast-tracking piped gas infrastructure to reduce dependence on LPG, and assuring citizens that there is no immediate fuel shortage. Mumbai, India - July 16, 2022: Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and CM Eknath Shinde interact with media during a press conference at Sahyadri Guest House, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, July 16, 2022. (HT Photo / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

In response to global geopolitical disruptions affecting fuel supply chains, the Maharashtra government has ordered a rapid expansion of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network. Acting on directives from the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the chief secretary has rolled out emergency measures to accelerate piped natural gas (PNG) connections across the state.

A government circular issued on Friday said all pending permissions for laying CGD pipelines will be treated as deemed approved, while fresh approvals must be granted within 24 hours. Local bodies and departments have been asked to waive road restoration and permission fees to speed up infrastructure work.

CGD companies will be allowed to operate round-the-clock, with seasonal restrictions relaxed. They will not require separate no-objection certificates (NOCs) from fire or traffic authorities for pipeline work, though they must keep these agencies informed through daily updates. The order will remain in force till June 30, 2026. The push comes amid constraints in LPG availability linked to disruptions in the global energy supply chain.

At the same time, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis sought to calm public anxiety triggered by rumours of a fuel shortage and a possible lockdown amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conclave in Bandra, Fadnavis said the state has enough petrol and diesel stocks to last for at least a month and categorically ruled out any lockdown.

“The central government has made it clear that there will be no lockdown. Due to proper planning, there is no shortage of petrol and diesel,” he said, urging citizens not to indulge in panic buying.

He noted that while countries such as Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh have faced disruptions, India’s fuel supply remains stable. He added that a reduction in excise duty had cushioned consumers from global price shocks.

Fadnavis also warned of strict criminal action against those spreading rumours about fuel shortages or lockdowns on social media platforms, including forwarding such messages on WhatsApp. “I appeal to people not to queue up at petrol pumps in panic. Stocking up unnecessarily can create an artificial shortage,” he said.

On LPG availability, the chief minister said supply of commercial cylinders, which had dropped to around 20%, has now improved to 40% and is expected to reach 50% soon. He also urged citizens to report any instances of hoarding or overcharging by fuel and gas agencies.