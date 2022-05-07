State reports 200 plus new Covid-19 cases, second day in a row
Mumbai: The daily caseload of Covid-19 is witnessing a rise in Maharashtra again. On Friday, the state recorded 205 new infections, taking the total count of cases to 7,878,801. It was the second consecutive day when the state reported 200 plus cases after a gap of over 42 days.
The tally of active cases is also slowly going up and has increased to 1,161 after 153 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.
On Friday, Mumbai clocked 117 cases and its tally reached a total of 1,059,512 cases till date. No casualties were reported due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.
The state is looking at a spurt in cases again after a gap of over two months. Though the spurt is still marginal, it has put the state in a vigilant mode. The Maharashtra government has yet not found any new variant apart from Omicron in the genomic sequencing being done on positive samples.
Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state task force said that the current rise in Mumbai and Maharashtra is minuscule. He said, “There is a small cluster and a silent virus in circulation, which they see as no major challenge.”
“One thing is very clear that like Delhi and Mumbai are also seeing a small blip. Hence, we urge people to follow masking in indoor and closed-door spaces. We are focusing on two parameters — hospitalisation and mortality — which doesn’t seem to have gone up. Having said that, we have to be vigilant,” Dr Joshi urged.
“All genomic sequencing centres are reporting Omicron-related variants and found no new variant as of now. We believe that those who are vulnerable need to be self-protected even though there is no cause for panic,” he added.
In the last 24 hours, the state tested 28,279 samples and had a positivity rate of 0.72%. However, the overall positivity rate of the state stood at 9.81%, stated a release issued by the state health department.
The state also vaccinated 92,744 doses on Friday and has administered a total 165,448,118 doses till date, according to the data available on Co-Win portal.
SEC asks local bodies to begin pre-poll exercise even as elections unlikely before September
Although the Supreme Court has directed the State Election Commission to begin the election process in two weeks and hold the local body elections, which are due or overdue, at the earliest, the polls are unlikely to be conducted before September for various reasons. The SEC on Friday issued notifications directing 25 district councils and 284 panchayat samitis to commence the pre-poll exercise.
Now, prenatal testing available at RML institute
Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday started the facility of prenatal testing in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology. The facility is available at the Ram Prakash Gupta Memorial Mother and Child State Referral Hospital, on the Shaheed Path. According to a press statement, the department has started prenatal investigations for expecting mothers, including foetal anomaly scan, chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis.
Class 10, 12 results to be declared in June
As Class 10 and 12 students appeared for offline exams held by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) after a gap of two years, students are now eagerly awaiting results. Class 12 results are expected to be declared in the first week of June till June 10, while Class 10 results will be declared in the third week of June till June 20.
Centre approves move to hike salary of Delhi legislators
Delhi's MLAs are set to receive a 66.67% hike in salary and allowances and get paid ₹90,000 a month, up from the existing ₹54,000, with the central government giving “prior approval” for the salary increase, a spokesperson for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party said on Friday.
Pune reports normal day temperatures compared to rest of Maharashtra
While some parts of Maharashtra are witnessing day temperatures above 40 degree Celsius, Pune city is reporting normal day temperatures. On Friday night, the temperature was 19 degree Celsius making it a relatively cooler night. However, day temperature at Shivajinagar on Friday was 39.3 degree Celsius, which is only 1.5 degree Celsius above normal. Still, some parts of Pune are continuing to report day temperatures marginally above 40 degree Celsius.
