State signs MoU with Hinduja Group for investing 35,000 crore in 11 sectors

State signs MoU with Hinduja Group for investing 35,000 crore in 11 sectors

Published on Dec 16, 2022 12:01 AM IST

Two days after clearing new investment projects worth around 70,000 crore, the Maharashtra government on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Hinduja Group for making an investment of 35,000 crore in Maharashtra. The Indian transnational conglomerate has agreed to invest in 11 sectors such as renewable energy, media and entertainment, rural economic development, cyber security, commercial automobiles, banking and finance, health, infrastructure development, education, manufacturing and new technology. The move assumes significance considering the backlash being faced by the Shinde-Fadnavis over losing mega investment projects to Gujarat that are supposed to come to Maharashtra. On Tuesday, the cabinet sub-committee approved 13 new investment projects worth around 70,000 crore. The projects are expected to create 55,000 jobs in the state.

