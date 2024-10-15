Menu Explore
State to name its skill university after Ratan Tata

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 15, 2024 07:48 AM IST

Maharashtra State Skills University will be renamed Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata Skills University, honoring the late industrialist and philanthropist.

The state government has decided to name the Maharashtra State Skills University after the late industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata. The varsity will now be called Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata Skills University. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting on Monday.

State to name its skill university after Ratan Tata

The decision has come days after the state government sought the Bharat Ratna, a highest civilian award of the country, for one of the most respected industrialists by passing a resolution in the state cabinet meeting last Thursday.

This is the first government-run institution offering multiple skill-oriented courses along with training for entrepreneurship for interested students. It was set up in 2022 to encourage entrepreneurship among the youth, especially in rural areas.

Earlier, the state government had named the Udyog Ratna award after the late industrialist. The award was started last year to recognise industries that have made significant contributions to development, and Ratan Tata was its first recipient. The proposed Udyog Bhavan at Charni Road will also be named after him.

