MUMBAI: The state government has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into teacher appointments made outside the mandatory Pavitra Portal since June 22, 2017, following directions from the Bombay High Court while hearing a petition alleging illegal recruitment. State to probe ‘illegal’ teacher hires bypassing Pavitra portal since 2017

The move is expected to bring thousands of appointments under scrutiny across government and aided schools, amid concerns that several institutions bypassed the centralised, merit-based system.

The Pavitra Portal was introduced to streamline and standardise teacher recruitment, ensuring transparency and fairness. However, over the years, schools have reportedly made direct appointments citing delays in obtaining login credentials or lack of response from authorities.

Taking serious note of these lapses, the High Court directed the government to submit a detailed report on such recruitments and flagged delays and inaction by officials in addressing irregularities.

In response, the government has decided to conduct a statewide investigation through three-member committees to be set up in each education division. These panels, headed by the Divisional Deputy Director of Education and comprising two other officials, will examine appointments made from June 22, 2017 to date.

The committees have been tasked with compiling district-wise and school-wise data, with a focus on cases where teachers were hired outside the Pavitra system. Special attention will be paid to those drawing salaries through the Shalarth system and cases where approvals are still pending.

Officials clarified that certain categories will be exempt from the probe, including appointments in minority institutions, those made on compassionate grounds, and cases already approved by courts.

The committees have been directed to complete the exercise and submit their reports by May 15. The process will be monitored at the highest level by the director and commissioner of school education.

Alongside the inquiry, the government has rolled out standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed at tightening recruitment norms and improving coordination between candidates, school managements and authorities to prevent future violations.

Reacting to the development, Shivnath Darade, executive member of the Shikshak Parishad, said several irregularities had surfaced since the introduction of the Pavitra system. “Many cases of back-dated appointments have come to light, causing huge financial loss to the state,” he said, alleging that some institutions attempted to bypass the system by securing minority status and calling for strict action.