State to set up 38 computerised driving test tracks

MUMBAI: To make the process of getting a driving license more stringent, the Maharashtra transport department has proposed to develop automated driving test tracks at 38 different Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in the state. Officials said the move was to ensure that applicants did not clear the tests easily. Currently, less than 5% of those who take driving tests in cities fail, which is even lesser at 2% in rural areas. With computerised test tracks, the RTOs hope to make the driving test tougher so that bad drivers don’t get licence. (HT Archives)

Essentially, computerised test tracts will bring the curtain down on the practice of manual testing carried out by RTOs, where an applicant is merely asked to drive a vehicle for 50 to 100 metres and reverse in a straight line. An agent from the driving school and an RTO inspector sit inside the vehicle during the test.

“The automated driving tracks will ensure that applicants give tests without human intervention,” said a senior official from the transport department. “At present, the percentage of applicants who fail the test is very low. We intend to take it to 25% to 30% so that only good drivers are on the road.”

Sources in the RTOs said that currently less than 5% of applicants in cities fail the driving test, while in rural areas it is a mere 1% to 2%. According to road safety expert Mansoor Darwesh, the computerised test tracks will also help in reducing the corruption and malpractices that are endemic in the manual testing process.

The test tracks will have sensors every few metres and at the curves, CCTVs on the path and overhead cameras installed inside the vehicle. This will assess the performance of the applicant, who will drive alone, and the results will be out in real time. Apart from this, the RTOs are also planning to set up automated test stations (ATS) at 40 locations to check the fitness of vehicles.

Work on the ATS will soon begin at 21 RTOs, which includes the RTO offices in Mumbai, at a cost of ₹400 crore. RTO sources said that the job had been given to Rosmerta Technologies, which would construct and operate the stations across Maharashtra over the next five years.

Around 1,200 people apply daily for a driving license in the four RTOs of Mumbai at Andheri, Borivali, Mumbai Central and Wadala. This is in addition to the several hundreds who apply for a learner’s license.