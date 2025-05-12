State to shut down its 22 border check posts

MUMBAI: The 22 border check posts, that had become a breeding ground of corruption, will be closed soon. The posts are meant to check tax evasion and illegal transportation of goods between states. Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Sunday said that the decision was based on a report by the transport commissioner and on the lines of the directives issued by the central government (HT Archives) (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Transport minister Pratap Sarnaik on Sunday said that the decision was based on a report by the transport commissioner and on the lines of the directives issued by the central government. “The state government will have to pay ₹504 crore to the incumbent operators as compensation towards the infrastructure set up at the posts,” he said. “The transport department has sent the proposal to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for the final approval.”

Sarnaik pointed out that the posts, established in 1966 to control vehicle movement and ensure compliance with transport regulations, were no longer required in the GST regime and advancements in digital enforcement measures. “The union transport minister and Maharashtra CM have both directed us to shut them,” he said.

The 22 check posts in the bordering areas were integrated in 2009, with Sadbhav Infrastructure Projects awarded the contract to set up the infrastructure and operate them. Adani Private Limited took them over three years ago. “The company was looking after the operations and maintenance of the posts,” said a statement issued by the transport department. “After compensating the operator, the technology, set-up and assets will be taken over by the transport department.”

Eighteen states, including Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, have already shut down their check posts. “There are lots of complaints about the corruption and exploitation by transport department officers during the checking of goods vehicles,” said an official from the department. “These appointments are considered plum postings involving financial considerations. Perhaps that accounts for the delay in the decision to shut them down.”

The report submitted by transport commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar states that the existing mechanism to check goods vehicles could be replaced by an online electronic system. It also states that the transformation will help in increasing efficiency, reduce delays and curb malpractices.

Bal Malkit Singh, advisor and former president of the All India Motor Transport Congress, said that the decision to shut the posts would greatly benefit the road transport sector. “It will reduce corruption and delays, and align Maharashtra with the progressive vision of digital and seamless transport operations,” he said. “It will also eliminate bottlenecks in interstate transportation, enhance road safety and implement a paperless, technology-driven monitoring system in line with the ‘ease of doing business’ framework.”