State to supply 4,066 new Aadhaar kits to DC offices

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Jan 31, 2025 06:52 AM IST

Mumbai: The state government has decided to supply 4,066 new Aadhaar kits to district collector offices across the state, out of which 225 kits will be provided to Mumbai city and suburban areas, state information technology minister Ashish Shelar said on Thursday.

The Aadhaar Card kit includes an entire unit to register applications, including web camera and biometrics machine. “After assessment, it was decided to provide 4,066 new Aadhaar kits to district collector offices across the state on February 10. These kits will be supplied after the due testing process by UIDAI. Of the 4,066 new Aadhaar kits, Mumbai city will get 103 kits and Mumbai suburban district will get 122 kits,” said Shelar.

The districts where the new kits will be made available are: Ahilyanagar - 34 kits, Akola - 78, Amravati - 109, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar - 134, Beed - 58, Bhandardara - 23, Buldhana - 124, Chandrapur - 74, Dhule - 113, Gadchiroli - 44, Gondia - 48, Hingoli - 88, Jalgaon - 167, Jalna - 104, Kolhapur - 188, Latur - 271, Mumbai city - 103, Mumbai suburbs - 122, Nagpur - 91, Nanded - 112, Nandurbar - 90, Nashik - 49, Osmanabad – 73, Palghar Collectorate - 153, Parbhani - 55, Pune - 338, Raigad - 63, Ratnagiri - 59, Sangli - 130, Satara - 132, Sindhudurg - 160, Solapur - 146, Thane - 400, Wardha - 50, Washim - 100 and Yavatmal - 83.

