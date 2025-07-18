MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis says the government would establish strong legal provisions to curb religious conversions by allurement, cheating and force. The government is studying a report on the matter, submitted by director general of police Rashmi Shukla, he said. State to take strict action against forced conversions: CM

Fadnavis was replying to a calling attention motion in the state legislative council on Thursday. “At present, action can be under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in such cases. But a panel has been formed to suggest strict provisions. The government has plans to bring in strong provisions to deal with such cases and we will take a decision on this soon.’’

Minister of state for home, Pankaj Bhoyar, said the state would table an anti-conversion law during the winter session of the legislature. The issue was raised by Amit Gorkhe (BJP), who said freedom of religion is being misused by “crypto Christians”, individuals who conceal their practise of Christianity and claim reservations under the Scheduled Castes (SC) category, and this was banned under the law. Gorkhe demanded action against “crypto Christians” and wanted a committee to be set up under district collectors to check this trend.

“On the face of it, they belong to SC and avail reservation benefits like government jobs and use it during elections, but they secretly follow different religions,” he said.

Fadnavis pointed out that the Supreme Court had delivered a verdict in November last year, stating that SC category reservations should be availed by Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs, and not by those belonging to other religions. “If anyone from religions other than Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs has availed an SC certificate or reservation, their validity certificate and caste certificate will be declared as cancelled,” he said.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh claimed that women are being lured into marriage by “crypto Christians”, citing an alleged case in Sangli where a Hindu woman died by suicide after she married a “crypto Christian”.

Fadnavis remarked that it was all right to convert to another religion of one’s own volition. “If they are forced, cheated or offered any kind of enticements, then the law does not permit it,” he said.

BJP MLC Pravin Darekar alleged that many people in Mumbai’s slums are being forced to convert using enticements. Fadnavis said enticements are not acceptable. “We are taking action as per BNS, but the DGP has given a report and we will take strict action.’’