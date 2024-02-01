 State transfers 17 IAS officers | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
ByYogesh Naik
Feb 01, 2024 07:58 AM IST

17 IAS officers in Maharashtra transferred ahead of Lok Sabha polls; new collectors appointed for Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban districts.

Mumbai: With the Lok Sabha polls looming over the horizon, the state government on Wednesday transferred 17 IAS officers. Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban got new collectors as part of the reshuffle.

Several transfers were made in response to orders from the Election Commission stating officers cannot be kept in a posting for more than three years or be posted in their home districts.

Joint managing director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Sanjay Yadav was appointed collector of Mumbai city, while the Thane district chief executive officer Manuj Jindal was posted in MSRDC. Rajendra Kshirsagar, the collector of Mumbai city was made the collector of Mumbai suburbs.

Nitin Patil, special commissioner, GST was transferred as secretary, State Human Rights Commission, with Abhay Mahajan being posted in his place.

Kolhapur collector Rahul Rekhawar was posted as director, Maharashtra State Council of Education, Research and Training (MSCERT), Pune, with Amol Yedge being posted in his place.

Bhagyashree Vispute, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad, Buldhana was posted as chief administrator (new township), CIDCO, Chatrapatti Sambhaji Nagar, while Avishyant Panda, chief executive officer, Zilla Parishad, Amravati was posted as commissioner, textile, Nagpur.

