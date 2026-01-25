MUMBAI: The State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) has cleared a road project from Magathane to Kandivali that will require diversion of 2.59 hectares of land from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and 0.59 hectares from its eco-sensitive zone. State wildlife board clears project for road through SGNP land

The 103 sq.km SGNP is already under severe pressure due to encroachments, infrastructure projects and alleged land grabs by builders. The proposal was unanimously cleared at the SBWL meeting held on January 6, at a time when the model code of conduct was in force for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Based on the minutes of the January 6 meeting, which HT has seen, the project will be taken up by the BMC and will provide an alternative connection to the Western Express Highway. It will also link the Thane–Borivali tunnel and the Mulund–Goregaon tunnel at their western ends. However, forest officials said the exact number of trees to be cut for the project is not yet available.

BMC officials said the stretch from Magathane to Singh Estate, along the same route, is expected to be completed by May 31. At Singh Estate, 120 structures and houses will be demolished, and the affected residents will be rehabilitated through nearby Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) schemes.

BMC additional commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar said the main challenge lies at Appapada in Malad East, where around 1,900 slums will have to be removed. “Forest land has to be diverted here, and the proposal will now be sent to the National Board for Wildlife,” he said.

Another BMC officer said the 1,900 affected Malad residents are being offered houses in Kurla, but there is resistance to the move. “We are also exploring options such as providing houses under SRA schemes or constructing a tower in the vicinity,” the officer said.

The proposed road will start at Magathane and end at Hotel Ratnagiri junction in Goregaon East. BMC officials said the project will improve connectivity and also support plans to further develop Film City.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had also referred to the project during his election speeches, saying that he wanted civic officials to speed up the project and facilitate the relocation of the project affected people soon. Earlier, a similar road proposed by the Thane Municipal Corporation along the Yeoor side of SGNP was rejected by forest officials.

Environmental activist D Stalin of NGO Vanashakti criticised the decision, saying, “The sanctity of SGNP is being dismantled bit by bit. Eventually the plan is to denotify the park and create more real estate intrusions.” Highlighting that this road project too aimed to facilitate other construction projects in the pipeline, Stalin said, “The SBWL is a toothless body which has lost its spine and is just dancing to the tune of government and developers. Only judicial intervention can save the SGNP. Else it is doomed.’’