State will review issuance of gun licences: Fadnavis on Abhishek Ghosalkar killing

Maharashtra’ deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the home minister, said that the killing of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar was the result of “personal enmity” and should not be politicised. Fadnavis said Ghosalkar and Noronha knew each other for years and had put up banners together in their area. (PTI file photo)

He said police are looking at the provenance of the weapon used, to determine if it was a licensed gun, and, if not, how it was acquired.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Ghosalkar was shot dead during an FB Live at the office of local ‘social activist’ Mauris Noronha in IC Colony in Mumbai’s northern suburb of Borivali (West) on Thursday evening. Noronha later turned the gun on himself; he died on the spot.

The state government has also decided to take strict review of the gun licenses issued and the process followed to issue them.

Also Read: Who was Uddhav Sena’s Abhishek Ghosalkar? Why was he killed by Mauris Noronha?

Fadnavis, while speaking to media persons on Friday morning, said Ghosalkar and Mauris Noronha knew each other for years and had put up banners and posters together in their area. They had even celebrated New Year’s Eve together last month.

“Police have come across certain reasons behind the killing and the details will be made public at an appropriate time. This has happened out of personal enmity and there was no reason to politicise it,” Fadnavis added.

He said the police are investigating whether the gun used to kill Ghosalkar was a licensed one and if not where it came from.

“The state government will also take steps to check whether any more precautions are needed to take while issuing the licences,” he said.

Fadnavis also hit out at the opposition for demanding his resignation.

“They will ask for my resignation even if a dog comes under a vehicle. I am not surprised with their demand after this serious case. They are doing their job,” he said.