State’s CFR sees sharp rise in past three days

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case fatality rate (CFR) has seen a marked increase in the past three days — it was 1% between April 22 and April 24, up from the 0.40%-0.70% recorded in the previous three weeks. The CFR is the percentage of deaths per total cases.

The state on Saturday recorded 67,160 new Covid-19 infections and 676 deaths, taking the tally and toll to 4,228,836 and 63,928.

The state recorded its highest single-day toll of 773 on Friday, indicative of the increase in CFR from 0.69%, 0.53% and 0.48% in the third, second and first weeks of April respectively.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the state government on the management of Covid-19 cases, attributed multiple reasons to the high death toll. “The patients are being admitted late after developing complications, in addition to the shortage of beds and oxygen,” said Salunkhe. The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 694,480.

According to Dr Jeevan Jain, a leading physician Lalbaug, the problem is the delay in diagnostic reports and treatment. “The diagnostic centres are overburdened and it takes four to five days to get reports. In this, precious time is lost and complications set in. After this, there are no beds and this has contributed to the high number of deaths,” said Jain.

Jain who has treated more than 15,000 Covid-19 patients says he looks at every patient with fever as potential Covid-19 patients and hence starts treatment on those lines.

“I start with mild antibiotic, anti-inflammatory drugs and immune boosters so that precious time is saved,” he added. In addition, the state continued to face shortage of oxygen, hospital beds and Remdesivir injections.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that state will float global tenders for Remdesivir and vaccines.

In view of the shortage of Remdesivir injections, the Central government will provide 435,000 vials to Maharashtra by April 30.

Previously, the central government used to provide 269,000 vials to the state.