Stations on Mumbai rail network to get 80 escalators, 50 lifts, 15 FoB
To improve passenger amenities on the suburban railway, Central Railway (CR) will be doubling its escalators and lifts on the local train network by 2022.
Suburban railway stations will get 80 escalators and 50 lifts. Ten escalators and five lifts will be constructed by March 2021 and 166 escalators and 95 lifts will also be installed by 2022. Presently, 76 escalators and 40 lifts are available at the railway stations.
CR will also construct 15 foot overbridges (FoB) on the suburban railway stations.
Construction of escalators, lifts and FoB was considered under safety items by the railway ministry after the Elphinstone Road station stampede that occurred on September 29, 2017.
In the 2020-2021 Union Budget, ₹295.6 crore was allocated for passenger amenities.
In the 2019-2020 Budget, ₹284 crore was allocated and in the Budget of 2018-2019, ₹204 crore was allocated.
The escalators and lifts will be constructed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Sandhurst Road, Parel, Sion, Tilak Nagar, Chembur, Mankhurd, Panvel and Nerul railway stations.
“Focus on passenger amenities throughout the year will be done. Escalators and lifts will be constructed on the suburban railway network,” said Sanjeev Mittal, general manager, CR.
Further, CR has stated that local train services will resume in full capacity as the number of passengers increases.
“We will be operating local train services in full strength as there is an increase in passenger count,” added Mittal.
