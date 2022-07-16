Stealing confidential data: Unknown persons use 11 SEBI ids to send emails, FIR registered
Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has lodged a complaint against unknown persons for allegedly accessing the official email accounts of its 11 employees, sending 34 emails from them, and stealing confidential data.
The complaint was lodged by Varunkumar Kishan Gopal, 31, who works in SEBI’s head office at Bandra-Kurla Complex in the IT department as assistant manager. According to cops, on May 23, 2022, Gopal received a complaint from ISD manager, Abhijit Chandrakant, one of the officers of SEBI. He suspected that his official email id was used by unknown persons, and emails were sent from it.
The police said when Kishan Gopal checked the disaster recovery site of SEBI, he learnt that the email ids of eleven officers were accessed by an unknown accused.
“As many as 34 emails were sent to various email accounts from these official ids and none of the SEBI officers had sent them, we understand that unknown persons accessed their emails,” said a police officer.
The police suspect that the accused have used the official ids of SEBI to steal some confidential information of others to whom the emails have been sent by posing as SEBI officials. Police also suspect that the accused stole confidential information from SEBI.
“We got emails which had a link that probably was sent to obtain information from the recipients of the emails. The accused could perhaps obtain the information once the recipients clicked the link,” said Kishan Gopal.
The Bandra-Kurla police have registered a case for punishment for cheating by personation and under various sections like 43 A (compensation for failure to protect data) and 66C (punishment for identity theft) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
-
Eknath Shinde renames Aurangabad again, says ‘legal’ this time
The Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis-led government in Maharashtra on Saturday gave a cabinet approval to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively. The decision to rename these cities was taken in the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government's last cabinet meeting chaired by the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on June 29, just before he resigned.
-
What is the PSI scam that has triggered political storm in Karnataka?
The Police Sub Inspector recruitment scam, the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of sub-inspectors has triggered a political storm in Karnataka. How did this mega recruitment scam unfold and what has happened so far? Let us tell you in ten points. In October last year, the examinations for the recruitment of police sub- inspectors posts were held.
-
₹362.50 heroin seizure: Container booked by person in Delhi, claim Navi police
Following the seizure of heroin worth ₹362.50 crore in Navi Mumbai, police claimed that the container was booked by a person in Delhi. It is already found that there are drugs hidden. The container that was seized on Thursday by Navi Mumbai crime branch after receiving information from Punjab police has been lying in a logistics firm in Panvel since December 2021.
-
Former Punjab Speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon passes away at 79
The cremation will be held at Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon's native village of Dadu Jodh in Gurdaspur district at 11.30am on Sunday. Nirmal Singh Kahlon was elected MLA from Fatehgarh Churian constituency in Gurdaspur district in 1997 and 2007. In the 2012 and 2017 assembly elections, he lost to Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa of the Congress in close contests. Dera Baba Nanak Congress MLA Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who contested the recent elections against sAD leader Ravikaran Singh Kahlon, also offered condolences.
-
Karnataka HC gives nod to lower court to decide validity of suit against mosque
The High Court of Karnataka has dismissed a petition that sought the appointment of a commissioner to survey a mosque in Mangaluru before a local court heard the maintainability of a suit making the same demand. The court was hearing arguments whether such a suit was maintainable.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics