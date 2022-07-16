Stealing confidential data: Unknown persons use 11 SEBI ids to send emails, FIR registered

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has lodged a complaint against unknown persons for allegedly accessing the official email accounts of its 11 employees, sending 34 emails from them, and stealing confidential data.

The complaint was lodged by Varunkumar Kishan Gopal, 31, who works in SEBI’s head office at Bandra-Kurla Complex in the IT department as assistant manager. According to cops, on May 23, 2022, Gopal received a complaint from ISD manager, Abhijit Chandrakant, one of the officers of SEBI. He suspected that his official email id was used by unknown persons, and emails were sent from it.

The police said when Kishan Gopal checked the disaster recovery site of SEBI, he learnt that the email ids of eleven officers were accessed by an unknown accused.

“As many as 34 emails were sent to various email accounts from these official ids and none of the SEBI officers had sent them, we understand that unknown persons accessed their emails,” said a police officer.

The police suspect that the accused have used the official ids of SEBI to steal some confidential information of others to whom the emails have been sent by posing as SEBI officials. Police also suspect that the accused stole confidential information from SEBI.

“We got emails which had a link that probably was sent to obtain information from the recipients of the emails. The accused could perhaps obtain the information once the recipients clicked the link,” said Kishan Gopal.

The Bandra-Kurla police have registered a case for punishment for cheating by personation and under various sections like 43 A (compensation for failure to protect data) and 66C (punishment for identity theft) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.