Storeroom of Vasai school catches fire, two teachers rescued

A storeroom located on the ground floor of the 23-year-old St Anne’s Convent High School and Junior College, Vasai (West) caught fire on Wednesday morning.

Avinash Kushe, a citizen who was having tea opposite the school, managed to rescue two teachers who were suffocating due to the dense smoke which reached the second floor. Kushe also informed the Fire Brigade, which reached the spot to douse the fire.

The storeroom had wooden articles, iron cupboards and other inflammable articles.

“I could hear screams from the second floor and got to know that two teachers, who were doing administrative work, were stuck in a room filled with smoke and they had difficulty in breathing. I reached the room and rescued them. They are safe,” said Kushe.

The school did not have any fire-fighting devices near the storeroom which led to the fire spreading rapidly, he added. He further said that as the school was shut in view of the lockdown, the situation did not turn fatal.