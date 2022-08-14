Stressed over lack of money for wife’s treatment, man dies by suicide
Mumbai: Unable to arrange money for his wife’s operation, a 50-year-old man died by suicide by jumping off the terrace of a seven-storey building in Andheri on Friday.
The man, who used to make his living by washing and ironing clothes, was under stress as he could not arrange money for the operation of his wife, who needs to undergo surgery for kidney stones.
The Amboli police have registered a case of accidental death.
The deceased had a small unit of ironing clothes. He was a resident of Behram Bagh in Jogeshwari.
According to the police, his wife recently complained of severe stomach pain. The man took her to the hospital, and after medical examination; the doctors said that she has kidney stones and it was required to be removed surgically. For which, the doctors quoted ₹1 lakh as the expenditure for performing the procedure. The man was under tremendous stress since then, the police have said.
On Friday, after wrapping up work, he went to Andheri and jumped from the seventh-floor terrace of the D-wing of the Red Road Building. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.
“His family members said that he was under mental stress for the past few days as he could not arrange money for his wife’s surgery, and also had some financial burden, and did not suspect any foul play in his death. We have registered a case of accidental death,” said Bandopant Bansode, senior inspector of Amboli police station.
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to a mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918
-
Mother saves kid from snake bite moment cobra raises hood. Watch viral video
In a scary video that is viral on the internet, a woman was seen saving her child from a cobra bite outside their residence. The incident is said to have happened in Mandya district of Karnataka and the CCTV footage that went viral showed the prudence of the mother. In the video, the cobra was seen passing through the entrance of the house and it went unnoticed.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
-
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
-
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics