Stressed over lack of money for wife’s treatment, man dies by suicide

Mumbai: Unable to arrange money for his wife’s operation, a 50-year-old man died by suicide by jumping off the terrace of a seven-storey building in Andheri on Friday.

The man, who used to make his living by washing and ironing clothes, was under stress as he could not arrange money for the operation of his wife, who needs to undergo surgery for kidney stones.

The Amboli police have registered a case of accidental death.

The deceased had a small unit of ironing clothes. He was a resident of Behram Bagh in Jogeshwari.

According to the police, his wife recently complained of severe stomach pain. The man took her to the hospital, and after medical examination; the doctors said that she has kidney stones and it was required to be removed surgically. For which, the doctors quoted ₹1 lakh as the expenditure for performing the procedure. The man was under tremendous stress since then, the police have said.

On Friday, after wrapping up work, he went to Andheri and jumped from the seventh-floor terrace of the D-wing of the Red Road Building. He was rushed to Cooper Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

“His family members said that he was under mental stress for the past few days as he could not arrange money for his wife’s surgery, and also had some financial burden, and did not suspect any foul play in his death. We have registered a case of accidental death,” said Bandopant Bansode, senior inspector of Amboli police station.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to a mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918