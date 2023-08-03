One-third buses off Mumbai roads as BEST drivers’ strike enters Day 2

Almost one-third of the total fleet of BEST buses, including those on wet lease, were off roads on Thursday, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters in Mumbai, as drivers of a wet lease operator went on strike for the second consecutive day citing salary related issues. BEST buses at a depot in Mumbai. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT File Photo)

According to BEST spokesperson, 921 buses were not operational today as drivers weren’t available.

BEST authorities expect the number to touch 1,000 by afternoon as drivers of wet lease buses in nearly 12 depots are on strike.

On Wednesday, only 27 buses completed their designated trips, out of the total 187 operating on wet lease for BEST, after 500 employees of the operator went on strike. These buses were from Ghatkopar and Mulund depots.

As of 4pm yesterday, BEST completed only 87 out of the 1,257 scheduled trips from Mulund and Ghatkopar depots. BEST said it will levy fines of ₹5,000 per bus per day on the wet lease operator till the strike continues.

