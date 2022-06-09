Student with cerebral palsy scores 94.5% in HSC exam
Mumbai: After the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) results were out on Wednesday, 18-year-old Nimish Deshmukh’s phone was bombarded with congratulatory messages from family and friends. Affected with cerebral palsy, Deshmukh, a student of RA Podar College, Matunga, scored 94.5% in the Commerce stream.
He said that he was thorough with every chapter in the syllabus and never took any shortcuts. “I did not consider that the exam would be online, and I prepared accordingly. My transition from online to offline mode, therefore, was pretty smooth,” he said.
Deshmukh, who is also preparing for the CA Foundation exam on June 24, said he would dedicate around four hours a day to CA studies and five hours to prepare for the boards. However, he completely focused on board exams when the HSC examination dates got closer.
“Throughout the year, my focus was to understand all the concepts in the commerce stream. I did not have goals in terms of marks. I got the expected results,” said Deshmukh, adding, “Although I attended all the lectures online, I made sure that I solved every question in my notebook. The writing practice helped me increase my speed, so writing was a piece of cake. The online prelims exams helped me assess my progress.”
Deshmukh attributed his success to his teachers, who were supportive and slowed down the curriculum till each student understood every chapter and took extra lectures to complete the syllabus.
“My parents are overjoyed. I’m excited about meeting my teachers and sharing sweets with them. The board exam results made me feel confident about the CA Foundation exams, and real celebrations will only happen after its results are out,” said Deshmukh. When asked if he was afraid of appearing in the examination, he said, “We should not be afraid and tackle things as and when it comes.”
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
