Students battle genetic disorders, attain exceptional scores in CBSE exams
Two students battling genetic disorders overcame exceptional challenges to score well in the CBSE exams. Niramay Khimasia, a class 12 student at Somaiya School, Vidyavihar campus, Ghatkopar, who has been battling muscular dystrophy since birth, scored an impressive 83.6% in the commerce stream. Maitreyi Bhosekar,15, a student of Orchid The International School, Thane, has overcome exceptional challenges to score 73.6% in class 10 exams.
Despite restricted movements, Khimasia managed to write the board exams himself. “I studied for 6 to 7 hours just one month before the board exams. The CBSE board gives one-third extra time for the specially abled students, so that time helped me for the exams,” he said. Muscular dystrophy is a progressive disease. His hand and limbs are contractual. Niramay has also been a rated chess player until recently when he took a break from playing. “He has participated in multiple inter-school competitions and open-state level competitions. He cannot compete in the advanced levels with time limits due to his restricted arm movements,” said Jaideep.
Bhosekar, who recently completed her 10th grade examination, battles with down syndrome and depression, which makes it is difficult for her to express herself. “We have prepared her for the exams since the very beginning of the academic year. She attended regular lectures and studied daily for 2 hours. We also subscribed to Byjus because they have interesting videos, that engaged her and helped her study,” said her father Pranav Bhosekar. Apart from studies, she invests the rest of her time in extracurricular activities like playing the keyboard and painting,” he added. Maitreyi has an artistic bend. She plays the keyboard at several public events and creates paintings. “She was born with down syndrome so, since birth, she needed auditory stimulation and motor skills training. She is intelligent, but it is difficult for her to express her thoughts, which led her to depression. She has also participated in various olympiads like ASSET and scored well,” said her father.
“We knew that the results would be good and we are very happy with it. We owe this achievement to the school because they counseled her throughout with the exam anxiety to an inferiority complex, they played a huge role in boosting her self-confidence,” her father adds. “Her future aspirations are undecided yet because we don’t want to burden her, but surely she will do something great in the field of art.”
Punjab govt, not private players, will run water supply project: Nijjar
Local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Friday said that World Bank-funded canal water supply projects coming up in Punjab will be run by the state government and will not be handed over to private players, as being alleged by some farm leaders. Nijjar, who was in Ludhiana to review ongoing projects, said that the state government is working on the 24x7 canal-based water supply projects in Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Patiala.
Man killed after driver runs truck over him in Geeta Colony, probe underway to nab suspect
Police have booked an unidentified driver for allegedly running his truck over a 55-year-old man near the sub-divisional magistrate's office in Geeta Colony on Thursday night, said officials on Friday. Kumar was immediately taken to nearby Dr Hedgewar Hospital by some passersby, where the doctors declared him dead. Kumar worked as a typist at the SDM office, said police.
2 brothers beaten up for objecting to public drinking in Delhi’s Shahdara
A 25-year-old man and his brother were beaten up by a two-three men in Shahdara on Wednesday night when the duo objected to one of the men drinking and smoking in public outside a toilet. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the case, police said.
Four men break into ATM in Najafgarh, make off with ₹6.4 lakh
Four unidentified men with their faces muffled and heads covered broke into the ATM booth of a nationalised bank in Mitraon village near Najafgarh in south-west Delhi, cut open the cash dispensing machine and decamped with the cash unit containing ₹6.40 lakh in the early hours of Friday, police said. On June 15, a similar theft of ₹20 lakh by four men was reported from a kiosk in upscale Satya Niketan in south Delhi.
Yeida allots 37 plots for Medical Devices Park
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) allotted 37 plots of its Medical Device park to successful applicants via lucky draw on Friday. The project will be developed in Sector 28 along the Yamuna Expressway near the Noida International Airport site at Jewar. A total of 173 companies applied for 136 plots sized 1000 square metres, 2100 square metres and 4000 square metres.
