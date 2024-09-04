Students term TISS’s new code an attempt to subjugate

Strap HT Image

Question the need for the Honour Code in the absence of an apex educational body clearing it

Mumbai: While it is common for students of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to sign its Honour Code before seeking admission, this year they have taken umbrage at the new clauses added to the code that forbids their participation in any “political, anti-establishment, unpatriotic discussions, demonstrations, and dharnas that disrupt the institute’s academic environment”. Their collective ire has been further stoked by a what they consider a draconian clause that emphasises withdrawal and termination of the erring student’s admissions if he or she flouts this norm.

The students are demanding that the institute either remove this clause or provide clear definitions of the terms used in the Honour Code. They are specifically seeking clarifications on what constitutes “unpatriotic discussions”.

The Honour Code was instituted in 2017, and over the years TISS, a deemed-to-be university, is known to make changes in its terms and conditions. Its most recent change, allege students, is engineered to suppress student activism on campus.

Their belief is strengthened by current events on campus. In April, Ramadas Prini Sivanandan, former general secretary of Progressive Students Forum (PSF) was suspended for two years and debarred for participating in and addressing a students’ march in Delhi criticising the National Education Policy (NEP); this was followed by a ban on the left-wing student organisation on August 19.

A student said: “In the recent past, several student organisations have objected to events and talks organised by other student groups. Some were forced to cancel the events, even courting the label of being an “anti-national”.

Apart from demanding a closer study of the fineprint, they have also questioned the need to sign the Honour Code, itself, in the absence of an apex educational body looking over such a mandate. “No apex body instructs institutes to have such a code signed by students. While we understand the need to sign policies related to hostel rules, the eligibility criteria, academic integrity, compliance with institute’s rules and policies and financial responsibilities, this newly added termination clause is unacceptable,” said a student from the Tuljapur campus.

When HT reached out to a TISS official to comment on the sentiment of students, he said: “This is a continuous process. As we identify relevant issues, they will be incorporated into the Honour Code. Every institute operates this way. While there is no specific directive from any apex body, we are implementing these measures to uphold decorum on the university campus.”