Studying in temple, waiting to retrieve belongings, evacuated residents in Dombivli unsure of where to go

Dombivli: Even three days after the 250 families, living in the seven storeyed Shanti Upvan building of Lodha Heaven housing society, were evacuated after the building developed cracks, many of them are still clueless where to go. Kalyan India - March 07, 2023: Residents of Shanti Upvan building wait to get their belongings and valuables even after three days when one of its five wings in the Lodha Heaven Complex developed visible cracks and parts of the base began caving in and they had to vacate the building, at Nilje, in Dombivli, India, on Tuesday, March 07, 2023. (Photo by Pramod Tambe/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

They are waiting to retrieve their valuables and belongings even as the ward officials have formed a 50-member team to demolish the building on Wednesday.

Families have taken shelter at the nearby Ambe Mata temple. Children, who are appearing for the ongoing SSC exams, are studying in the temple premises. The temple trustees have arranged food for the families throughout the day since Sunday morning and they say at least 200 people eat at the temple daily.

On Saturday late night, residents of F wing of the building, who saw the building shaking, dust falling into their homes and cracks appearing on the walls, rushed out in panic, along with the residents of other five wings.

A total of 250 families were rendered homeless overnight. Even on Tuesday, the clueless residents roamed around the building and across the street, hoping for a chance to retrieve their valuables and belongings from their flats.

“We used to celebrate Holi festival with great enthusiasm, but it’s a dark Holi for us this year. Colour has faded from our lives. All we want is just to get the valuables and our belongings back so that we can plan and lead a normal life ahead. Right now, we don’t even have clothes to wear,” said Haridas Girase, 45, who lived on the fifth floor of the F wing of Shanti Upvan and also runs a juice shop on the ground floor.

Chandan Thakur, secretary of the building, said, “There is a lot of confusion among the residents. We are not sure if they will allow us to get our belongings back. The civic body has not made it clear.

“We are not against the decision of the civic body, but we should be given a clearer picture. It been three days and we don’t know what to do next. On the day of Holi, some KDMC staff was deployed to keep a watch, while nothing was being actually done,” added Thakur.

The KDMC, which has plans to demolish the F wing, has not yet initiated it even as the ward officer and the fire department has been in discussion on how to return the belongings of the residents before the demolition is undertaken.

“We will start the demolition of ‘F’ wing on Wednesday 2 pm forcefully. Residents were opposing the demolition before they are allowed to retrieve their belongings. It is risky as the wing is unsafe,” said Bharat Pawar, ward officer, KDMC.

A team of 50, including 20 personnel from the KDMC, 20 from the Thane disaster response force, and 10 from KDMC fire department will carry out the demolition work.

As per KDMC a structural audit that was planned for the building was called off as the building appeared extremely unsafe.

The building will be demolished on Wednesday using high jaw crusher.

Meanwhile, a MOU was signed between the residents and developer where the latter gave 1 lakh to flat owners and has also agreed to redevelop the building.

“The developer has given us ₹1 lakh and has also agreed to redevelop the building in a meeting held on Monday night,” said Vivek Agarwal one of the residents.

Meanwhile the developer Rajendra Lodha did not respond to repeated attempts of call.

Bed-ridden and unsure

Seventy-one-year-old Vina Dahale, who left her flat on Saturday night, has no clue where to go. A diabetic, she was bed-ridden with multiple fractures and lives alone on the second floor of the Shanti Upvan building. She jumped out of the bed in panic when she heard a loud noise, with the building shaking and tilting on Saturday night.

“Somehow, I managed to walk and crawl to my door and people helped me evacuate. I have nothing in hand and have no clue where to go. I have no family members to rely upon. After the incident, I can’t even think of going back to the flat as it was that scary,” said Dahale, who lost her son to Covid last year during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Whatever medicines are being arranged, I am taking that now. I cannot walk properly,” said Dahale, with her tears in her eyes, hoping to at least get her belongings from the flat

Studying in temple

Fifteen-year-old Anshu Singh studied for months in preparation for the SSC exams. However, she could not do any preparations for the last three days even as she appeared for the English paper on Monday.

“I could not revise anything as I didn’t have my books. Only thing I could get from the room was the hall ticket and my bag with whatever books it had. I never thought this would happen during my exams, for which I was eagerly waiting to give my best. I don’t know how I fared, but I tried my best,” said Anshu, who lives in the B wing.

Anshu, along with her family, has taken shelter at the temple near the building and is forced to study in the temple premises.

