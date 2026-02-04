Sunetra is guardian minister of Pune, Beed; also set to take charge as NCP chief

MUMBAI: Three days after she was sworn in as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Sunetra Pawar has been appointed guardian minister of Pune and Beed districts. Sunetra has now assumed charge of all but one government position held by her husband, NCP chief Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on January 28. Sunetra Pawar took oath as the deputy chief ,minister on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Ajit Pawar also held the finance portfolio, a strategically pivotal department now headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. A decision on handing the finance portfolio to an NCP minister is expected after the budget session of the state legislature next month. Sunetra Pawar had already been allocated the excise duty, minority affairs and auqaf, and sports and youth welfare portfolios.

Currently a Rajya Sabha MP, she is likely to contest the by-election for the Baramati assembly seat represented by her husband for around 35 years.

Both Pune and Beed districts are politically crucial for the NCP. Pune district, which includes Baramati, home turf of the Pawars, was also the political stronghold of Ajit Pawar. As a district with significant financial resources, urban and rural importance, it gives further heft to the guardian minister.

Located in Marathwada, Beed district too is important to the NCP as it serves as a political base for leaders like Dhananjay Munde and Prakash Solanke, who help maintain the party’s influence in rural areas and in agricultural politics.

Set to take over as NCP chief?

There’s one more key position left vacant by Ajit Pawar’s death – that of party president – and Sunetra Pawar is tipped to assume charge as party chief as well. The NCP’s national working president, Praful Patel, who denies he was never in the race for the top job, said party workers and leaders are keen for Sunetra to assume the reins and will “take the party to new heights” under her leadership.

“We want to make Sunetra vahini (‘sister-in-law’ in Marathi) leader of the NCP, and with the efforts of all, take the party to new heights. This would be a true tribute to Ajit Dada (Pawar),” Patel said, addressing a condolence meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Calling Sunetra a “wise and insightful leader”, he said she had played an important role in her husband’s success.

Patel also urged party workers and leaders not to be swayed by media reports on the new NCP president’s post. “NCP is united and it is a strong family. We will ensure that in Sunetra vahini’s leadership, the party will achieve all the success,” Patel remarked.

He also told the media that top NCP leaders, such as Sunil Tatkare, Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde and Dilip Walse Patil, had met Sunetra at her residence after Ajit Pawar’s death, and urged her to take over the party’s leadership. “We told her that it is our wish and the sentiment of the people to assume the responsibility. We are also happy she respected our request on taking over the deputy chief minister’s position,” he said.

Patel not in the race

Praful Patel also clarified that he is not a contender for the NCP chief’s post. “I am not in the race and have also indicated who it will be. The way my name is being dragged in is cheap politics,” he said.

“The party leadership is divided into two parts — legislative party president and organizational head. We have elected our legislative chief and the decision on the new organizational chief will be taken at an appropriate time,” he added.

Merger not on the NCP’s radar

Patel said the proposed merger of the two factions of the NCP is nowhere on the party’s list of priorities, at the moment. “Our focus is to get the leader appointed,” he said.