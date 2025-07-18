MUMBAI: Supporters of BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar and NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad got into a brawl in the Vidhan Bhavan lobby on Thursday, shocking onlookers. Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar has announced that the incident will be investigated and strict action taken against the people responsible. After being pulled up by the BJP leadership, Padalkar has apologised. Supporters of BJP, NCP (SP) MLAs come to blows in Vidhan Bhavan lobby

A tussle between the two MLAs had been simmering over the past few days, with heated verbal exchanges between them on a couple of occasions early this week. On Thursday, the supporters of both took over, and abused and thrashed one another. The supporters all had legislature passes after due recommendation from their leaders. While only MLAs and their personal assistants are allowed into the assembly, many supporters also get in on a pass. Some supporters are also seen making reels.

CM Devendra Fadnavis said that such incidents were inappropriate and undermined the dignity and legacy of Vidhan Bhavan. “This area is under the jurisdiction of the assembly speaker and council chairman, and they control it,” he said. “I have appealed to them to take cognisance of this incident and take strict action against those responsible.”

On Wednesday, Padalkar and Awhad had got into a heated argument, and Padalkar was seen abusing Awhad in a video which went viral after Thursday’s skirmish. Speaking to the media, Awhad said, “After I delivered my speech in the house, I came out for some fresh air. I realise now that these people had come to beat me up. If MLAs are not safe, why should we come here? These people even abused our mothers and sisters.”

Padalkar is an ardent critic of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and his MP daughter Supriya Sule. The NCP (SP), in turn, has always been critical of him. Awhad, last week, engaged in sloganeering on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan, calling Padalkar a ‘mangalsutra chor’, referring to a case against him. On Thursday, the two had another verbal exchange on a trivial issue when they crossed paths in front of the Vidhan Bhavan gate.

When the brawl issue was raised in the legislative assembly, speaker Rahul Narwekar said, “I have asked for the report with details on what exactly happened in the lobby. Appropriate action will be taken against the people involved.”

Some of those who assaulted Awhad were nabbed by the security personnel of Vidhan Bhavan while a posse of Marine Drive police waited outside Vidhan Bhavan to apprehend them. Rishi Takle, one of the accused detained by the security personnel and believed to be a supporter of Padalkar, has six serious cases registered against him since 2013.

Awhad subsequently met speaker Narwekar and complained that the security personnel were meting out ‘friendly’ treatment to the accused. Vidhan Bhavan’s chief security officer Raju Bhujbal did not answer calls from HT.

Meanwhile, the BJP leadership has taken serious note of the incident and reportedly pulled up Padalkar for giving supporters with criminal records access to Vidhan Bhavan. The apology by Padalkar reportedly came after the BJP leadership reprimanded him.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “Action must be taken against whoever issued passes to the rioters. If goondas get access to Vidhan Bhavan, it will be difficult.” Added Shiv Sena Minister Gulabrao Patil, “I have been a member of the legislature for the last 25 years. What happened today was shocking beyond belief.”