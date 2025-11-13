Search
Thu, Nov 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Suspended Pune tehsildar being probed for fake disability certificate claim

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Published on: Nov 13, 2025 05:32 am IST

Suspended Pune tehsildar Suryakant Yeole faces investigation for allegedly using a fake disability certificate for a government job amid a controversial land deal.

MUMBAI: Suspended Pune tehsildar, Suryakant Yeole, who allegedly facilitated the controversial Mundhwa land deal involving Parth Pawar, is now being investigated for allegedly submitting a fake disability certificate to secure a government job.

Suspended Pune tehsildar being probed for fake disability certificate claim
Suspended Pune tehsildar being probed for fake disability certificate claim

The state Divyang Welfare Department (DWD), which initiated the inquiry on Wednesday, has asked the state revenue department to verify the disability certificate submitted by Yeole, and the validity of his appointment to a government job.

The inquiry into Yeole’s appointment comes after the much-publicised case of IAS trainee Pooja Khedkar, who had misused disability and OBC certificates to take the UPSC exam in Maharashtra a couple of years ago. After the case made headline news, the DWD received complaints that over 300 government employees had used fake disability certificates to avail benefits under government quotas.

In response, in September, the DWD launched a drive to verify the divyang (differently abled) certificates of employees in various state departments, and has asked the departments to submit reports.

Against this backdrop, there were claims on Wednesday that Yeole had used a fake disability certificate, claiming he was hearing impaired, to get selected for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the allegation, DWD secretary Tukaram Mundhe wrote to the revenue department and asked the latter to verify Yeole’s disability claim. Mundhe said, “We have sent a letter to the revenue department today and asked for verification, and to take action if found guilty and send a report.”

Meanwhile, Yeole is being investigated for allegedly assisting Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm linked to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth, get control of a 40-acre government-owned land parcel in Pune. The land, being government owned, cannot be transferred or sold to a private entity. In spite of this, it was transferred to Amadea Enterprises, in which Parth owns the majority stake.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Suspended Pune tehsildar being probed for fake disability certificate claim
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Suspended Pune tehsildar Suryakant Yeole is under investigation for allegedly submitting a fake disability certificate to secure a government job, following complaints of misuse of such certificates by over 300 employees. The inquiry, initiated by the Divyang Welfare Department, also ties Yeole to a controversial land deal involving Parth Pawar. This follows a previous scandal involving IAS trainee Pooja Khedkar.