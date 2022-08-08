Swine flu tops list of monsoon diseases with 80 cases in first week of August
Mumbai Swine flu – or H1N1 cases- continue to top the list of monsoon-related ailments in the city. Data from the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) shows that in the first seven days of August, the city recorded 80 swine flu cases against 105 cases all through July. In contrast, August 2021 saw mere 18 H1N1 cases.
After the spike in cases in July, BMC issued an advisory for citizens, which include following hand and cough hygiene and avoiding crowded places.
To put in perspective, 80 swine flu cases that were logged in the first week of August is a marked increase as compared to the previous month. The number of H1N1 cases in the first 24 days of July stood at 62, while the city clocked 43 cases in the last seven days of the month. The rise in cases is also visible when compared between January to December over the past three years – 189 H1N1 cases so far this year as against 64 in 2021 and 44 cases in 2020.
Dr Mangala Gomare, executive officer of health in the BMC, told HT, “The H1N1 cases are increasing and people have to be careful. Especially senior citizens, patients with comorbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes and with low immunity levels. Otherwise, it is not a fatal infection but with immuno-compromised patients, it turns out to be critical.The facilities are present in our hospital but people should exercise caution at the individual level.”
Health officials said one should avoid self-medication and consult a nearby BMC health post/dispensary/hospital for treatment if there is a history of high fever, difficulty in breathing, or blue colour of skin or lips. “Treatment should not be delayed because it leads to complications and risk of death,” read the advisory.
Doctors in private hospitals said there has been a rise in H1N1 cases this year, and attributed it to the monsoon season, drop in immunity levels among those with a history of being infected with Covid, as well as increased testing.
“Swine flu cases have increased dramatically in the last two weeks. I treat at least five to six patients regularly. There is also a rise in the number of patients admitted because of the severity of swine flu. Earlier, only aged patients with comorbidities would be admitted but now there is no age limit,” said Dr Gautam Bhansali, consultant physician, Bombay Hospital, Marine Lines, who recently treated a patient with a combination of severe swine flu and leptospirosis.
Swine flu symptoms include fever, cough/sore throat/throat irritation, body ache, headache, diarrhoea/vomiting.
Both Sena, Congress claim stake on post of opposition leader
The Shiv Sena and Congress have both staked claim on the post of leader of the opposition in legislative council. On Monday, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray wrote to the chairman of the state legislative council nominating a member of the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, as the leader of opposition in the council. Danve is a legislator from the Aurangabad-Jalna local self-government bodies constituency and Sena's Aurangabad district chief.
RSP chief meets Akhilesh Yadav
LUCKNOW Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party rebel Shashi Pratap Singh met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the SP state unit office in Lucknow on Monday. Singh, who launched Rashtriya Samta Party after quitting the SBSP on July 12, said the RSP will form alliance with the SP in the coming elections. The RSP will strengthen its organisation in eastern UP districts. The RSP will work in coordination with the SP in the region, he added.
Man who asked friend to return his money killed in Panvel; 3 arrested
The Panvel Taluka police have arrested three persons for killing a 42-year-old man who had been demanding back the ₹40,000 that he had given to his friend for finding him a match for marriage. On July 29, an unidentified body of a man was found at Towerwadi in Maldunge village in Vaje, Panvel. The deceased was identified as Pravin Suresh Shelar, who worked as a data entry operator from home.
Activist arrested for Aarey protest, DCP said more to follow
Mumbai An activist, who has been protesting against the proposed Metro-3 car shed in Aarey colony over the past few weeks, was arrested on Monday in connection with one of the two First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against Aarey protesters. The deputy commissioner of police zone 12, Somnath Gharge also said that the accused, Tabrez Sayyed, was arrested after a case was registered against him and 18 others for unlawful assembly on July 25.
TEDx speaker has an idea for Bengaluru traffic police clicking violators' photos
Kiran Kumar S, a well-known TEDx speaker and political analyst, has come up with a suggestion for the Bengaluru city police to deal with the situation. Bengaluru Twitter seemed to agree with Kumar's idea as the post has since gone viral. Though the Bengaluru Traffic Police are yet to respond to this idea, they have been responding to all violations that are posted on social media with pictures and details.
