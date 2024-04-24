Syedna Saifuddin’s followers overjoyed at HC judgment

MUMBAI: After a ten-year-long legal battle, the Bombay high court on Tuesday upheld Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin’s position as ‘Dai-al-Mutlaq’ or the religious leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, dismissing his nephew Taher Fakhruddin’s claim. Syedna Saifuddin’s members issued a statement that they were most gratified by the passing of the landmark judgment in what was a historic and defining moment for the community. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

As soon as Justice G S Patel pronounced the judgment, jubilation broke out among Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin’s followers. Taher Fakhruddin’s side declined to offer any comment till they had received the HC written order. “Only after we get the order will we decide on the future course of action,” said their spokesperson.

Syedna Saifuddin’s members issued a statement that they were most gratified by the passing of the landmark judgment in what was a historic and defining moment for the community. “The judgement, which after having carefully considered the evidence led and the elaborate arguments advanced by both the parties, has conclusively held that the 52nd al Dai al-Mutlaq His Holiness Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, had appointed his son, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin as his successor and the 53 al-Dai al-Mutlaq of the Dawoodi Bohra community,” the official statement declared.

The statement further elaborated, “The rather unfortunate challenge to Syedna Saifuddin’s appointment and the various falsehoods that it was based on have been conclusively dealt with in the said judgement, and the claims of Khuzema Qutbuddin, the original plaintiff and his son Taher Qutbuddin, the current plaintiff, have been comprehensively rejected. The judgment has firmly dealt with and dismissed the misinterpretation and misleading portrayal by the plaintiffs of the facts and the religious doctrines of the Dawoodi Bohra faith.”

Syedna Saifuddin’s followers stated that throughout their history, they had maintained unwavering trust in the Indian judiciary, which had consistently upheld the Syedna’s position and the longstanding beliefs, customs, practices, and doctrines of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Mazgaon resident Zahra Kudrati, a children’s library owner and writer, said that while the community respected the judgment in Syedna Muffadal’s favour, he was always its true leader in people’s “minds and hearts”. “Everything that I know today, be it my religion, education or the world, I owe to him,” she said.

Another Mazgaon resident, artist Sakina Dahodwala (27), reiterated the sentiment. “For us, and for me personally, our hearts and faith have always been with Syedna Muffadal,” she said. “He has been the true leader of our community from the start and we are glad that the court shares this perspective.”

Talking about what she had learned from Syedna Muffadal, Dahodwala said he had always led the community with his “unconditional love”. “Having the Syedna is so integral to our lives,” she said. “He’s someone who shows us the way and is there to guide us at every step in our lives, health and the smallest things. His blessings mean the world to us.”