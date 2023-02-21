Tailor gets 10-year jail term for raping sister-in-law

Mumbai The sessions court last week sentenced a 38-year-old tailor to 10 years imprisonment for raping his sister-in-law while her husband was away. The police had also booked him for attempting to murder her, as he had allegedly tried to strangulate her. The court, however, acquitted him of the charge of attempt to murder.

As per the prosecution case, on April 21, 2017, after dinner the survivor’s husband left for work as usual. Around midnight, while she was sleeping in her hut with her children, the accused arrived and sat next to her. When she objected, the victim claimed that the accused tried to strangulate her because of which she lost consciousness.

The woman claimed that when she regained her senses, she realised that the accused had sexually assaulted her. After the incident, the victim claimed that she narrated the incident to her sister, who advised her to lodge a police complaint. The next day, she lodged a case against the accused with the Nirmal Nagar police station. The accused was arrested by the police on the same day.

Public prosecutor Meera Choudhari-Bhosale examined 10 witnesses and heavily relied on medical and forensic evidence to prove the guilt of the accused. The prosecution contended that forensic science laboratory report revealed that the swabs and washing of the complainant matched with the DNA extracted from the samples collected from the accused.

“The scientific evidence in the form of Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) report has fully corroborated the version of the complainant. DNA report read with the documentary evidence on record proved the prosecution case beyond reasonable doubt. DNA test is a conclusive test and demonstrating the guilt of the accused,” the special court observed, while holding the man guilty of raping his the younger sister of his wife.

The court, however, acquitted the accused of the charge of attempting to murder her. “The prosecution has failed to prove that the accused pressed the mouth and neck of the complainant in order to cause the death of the complainant with intention and knowledge,” the court said.