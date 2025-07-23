Taliye lives in the shadow of death as rehab eludes villagers

Intro: Four years after a landslide killed 86 villagers in Taliye in Raigad district, the government is yet to relocate the residents of four settlements in the danger zone Raigad, India. July 22, 2025: The villagers of Taliye village paid tribute to those who lost their lives in a 22 July 2021 landslide that occurred four years ago in Raigad district. 200 residents are still waiting for their homes to be rebuilt, four years after the devastating landslide destroyed their houses and took the lives of many family members. Raigad, India. July 22, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

TALIYE (Mahad, Raigad district): The name ‘Kondalkarwadi’ may have faded from public memory but for the residents of Taliye village in Raigad district, it is a haunting reminder of horror and loss. On Tuesday, a special prayer meet was held to honour the dead – 86 villagers killed in a landslide that buried the Kondalkarwadi settlement during a cloudburst on July 22, 2021. Tears flowed as the names were read.

As the living prayed for the souls of the departed, they also hoped for an end to the uncertainty that continues to rule their lives. Four years after being told they lived in a danger zone, the villagers of four nearby wadis or settlements in Taliye are yet to get the permanent homes they were promised, on safer ground.

After the tragedy, the government identified four neighbouring wadis—Kumbhenali, Shindewadi, Charkarwadi and Madhaliwadi—as unsafe to live in. A total of 271 houses were declared unsafe, and the government assured permanent rehabilitation. In 2023, 55 homes were allotted to families who lost loved ones in the disaster, and 11 homes were built for Boudh Wadi, near Kondalkarwadi.

For the remaining 205 families, life hangs in the balance. Many, like Ganesh Shinde of Shindewadi, evacuate their homes every time a heavy rain alert is sounded. “Whenever the government issues warnings, we leave our homes and live in temporary shelters,” he said. “For four years, despite promises from the government, nothing has changed.”

Shinde says the government had allotted 17.5 hectares for rehabilitation and, with the help of the villagers, began constructing new homes but work is painfully slow. “Of the 205 houses planned, some are ready but need finishing,” he says.

There are families in Shindewadi and Madhaliwadi living in about 80 homes that need urgent relocation. “Of the 66 homes originally allotted, only 30-45 were handed over and are occupied. The rest are still to be built or completed,” says Shinde.

For the lucky ones who did get new homes, life is still a struggle. Nathiram Kondalkar, who lost his parents and brother, said basic infrastructure is missing. “The government spent lakhs on building a water connection, but the contractor placed the tank in the wrong spot. We haven’t had water since February. We collect rainwater in barrels and also buy water from nearby villages—it costs ₹600 for 2,000 litres, which we have to stretch for days,” he said.

Kondalkar says he is not ungrateful. “But if these small things were fixed, life would be a little more bearable.”

Deputy sarpanch of Taliye village, Vijay Pande, lost everything in the landslide – his parents, wife, seven-year-old daughter and six-month-old son. He visits the landslide site often, seeking a connection with the people he lost. “We are grateful for the houses, but we have not received any documents. We need the paperwork to be completed. We still feel like temporary residents.”

Pande also says they want their farmlands back. “Most of our people depend on farming. Some now work in MIDC areas or have moved to Mumbai. But we want our farm land back. Without it, how can we survive,” he asks.

One of the most heartbreaking stories is that of little Samarth Jadhav. He was just six months old when he lost 13 members of his family, including his father, in the 2021 landslide. Now living in Thane with his mother, Samarth is in pre-primary school but returned to Taliye for the prayer meet. His uncle, Pande, says the boy’s presence is a symbol of the resilience the village clings to, especially since many still live with uncertainty.

Despite evidence to the contrary, the government insists the rehabilitation plan is underway. Bharat Gogawale, minister for horticulture and employment guarantee, and local MLA from Mahad constituency, attended the prayer meet. He said, “That day will always be a black mark in our lives but we are committed to moving forward and bringing all affected families into safe homes. We have planned 17 essential facilities, including solar panels on rooftops. Step by step, we are moving people in.”

Popat Umase, assistant collector, Mahad, had little to add. “We have the capacity to complete the construction and are continuing the work. We’re always here to support the villagers.”

The residents of Taliye are immune to promises and platitudes; they want to get on with their lives. “Monsoon after monsoon, we pack up and move to temporary shelters, wondering how much longer we have to live like this,” says Shinde. “We want the new homes promised by the government, and we want to move on.”