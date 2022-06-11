Taloja jail inmates participate in State-level devotional songs competition
As a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a State-level devotional songs competition is being held in Maharashtra prisons. The competition was also held at Taloja district jail earlier this week.
Jail inmates sang `Sakal Mangal Nidhi, Sada Majhe Dola’ and other popular compositions that were appreciated by those present.
The prisoners said it was an exhilarating experience for them. “It has helped give a new meaning to life and was inspirational,” said Chaitanya Bhagwat, an inmate.
Another inmate, Prakash Kottiya of Karnataka who doesn’t understand Marathi, rendered Tuj Pahta bhajan with a lot of fervour.
Lakshmikant Khabia, the chief organiser of the competition, said, “The competition is getting excellent response all over the State. As a part of the competition, the inmates are getting an opportunity to utter the spiritual names.”
Appreciating the initiative, UT Pawar, superintendent of Taloja jail, said, “No one is born a criminal. Bad company drives one towards crime. Through the bhajan-abhang competition, prisoners are chanting the names of the much-revered saints. It is a catalyst for change.”
Dattatrey Gawde, jail superintendent, added, “This competition will certainly bring about a positive change in the prisoners. It will help them chart a good life ahead.”
