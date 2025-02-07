Menu Explore
Tata Power’s Unit-5 restored after 2024 fire

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 07, 2025 09:48 AM IST

The city's power supply received a stimulus on Thursday, as Tata Power's 500 MW Unit-5 was restored, over four months since it was shut after fire broke out in the cable vault of the Trombay power plant in September 2024.

MUMBAI: The city’s power supply received a stimulus on Thursday, as Tata Power’s 500 MW Unit-5 was restored, over four months since it was shut after fire broke out in the cable vault of the Trombay power plant in September 2024. This is one among the three units of the Trombay plant that supplies power to Mumbai.

The company revealed the development in a press statement on Thursday.

“The fire had temporarily disrupted operations, but Tata Power’s Trombay team, in coordination with fire safety authorities, quickly contained the incident, assessed the damage, and executed a rapid restoration plan, ensuring minimal disruption to power supply,” said a spokesperson for Tata Power.

The Trombay plant has been the cornerstone of Mumbai’s power infrastructure since 1956, when it marked a pivotal milestone with the commissioning of the city’s first thermal power station (62.5 MW). Over the following decades (1960–1997), the facility strategically expanded with the addition of eight more units, reinforcing Mumbai’s energy security.

This remains India’s first 500 MW multi-fuel generating unit having a 150m high chimney. Trombay power plant has a total installed capacity of 930 MW that supplies to 6.5-7 lakh consumers. In addition to the thermal plants, they also have hydroelectric plants with installed capacity of 447 MW.

