Tatkare backs Bhujbal on OBC quota

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) state president Sunil Tatkare on Tuesday came out in support of party leader and minister Chagan Bhujbal and said that the OBC quota should not be hampered in any way while giving reservation to Marathas. He also said that Bhujbal had the right to speak his mind.

A controversy erupted after Bhujbal took an aggressive stand on the OBC quota issue and opposed giving Kunbi certificates to Marathas. Opposition leaders slammed Bhujbal for his language and questioned why he was speaking about the issue in public when he had the right to speak in cabinet meetings.

“Chagan Bhujbal is a senior minister and he knows the functioning of the cabinet. So, he must have spoken about the Maratha-OBC issue in the cabinet. But when a leader goes to the masses, he has to take a stand on the issue. He is an eloquent speaker and knows how to clarify his stand,” said Tatkare.

The NCP state president said that the party supports Maratha reservation, but this should not have any effect on the OBC quota. “The NCP has repeatedly stated that the Maratha community should get reservation. It should qualify in the test of law. But at the same time, there should be no effect on OBC quota,” said Tatkare.

He also slammed Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan who alleged that the NCP withdrew support from the Congress-NCP government in the state in 2014. Tatkare said that Chavan had come to Maharashtra with the aim of damaging the NCP, and that he was responsible for the failure of the Congress.

“For a long time, I believed that Prithviraj Chauhan was a senior politician. But I did not know why he came up with this joke? Chavan came to Maharashtra as CM in 2010 with the aim to damage NCP. The Maratha reservation given by the government he headed was struck down by the court. I do not understand the motive behind his statement,” said Tatkare.