Tattoo on senior citizen's arm helps rescuers reunite him with kin

Published on Oct 13, 2022 06:25 PM IST

Vijay Jagtap (75) was found near a bridge in Vakola on October 7 and he had no recollection how he reached there, a Jeevan Anand Sanstha member said. "

Representational image.
PTI |

A 75-year-old man found in a paralysed condition in Mumbai's Santacruz East area was reunited with his kin after functionaries of a social group managed to locate through an online search his village, the name of which was tattooed on his arm.

Vijay Jagtap (75) was found near a bridge in Vakola on October 7 and he had no recollection how he reached there, a Jeevan Anand Sanstha member said. "The Carver Day Night Shelter of Jeevan Anand Sanstha is located in Santacruz East in partnership with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Functionaries searched 'Jangalpur' tattooed on his arm employing Google maps," he said.

"It was found the Jangalpur village is in Selu taluka in Wardha district. The functionaries contacted the Jangalpur sarpanch and managed to zero in on Vijay Jagtap's daughter Sangita Kadam. He is in VN Desai hospital now and will go back when he is well," trustee Kisan Choure said.

