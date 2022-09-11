Tawde is BJP in-charge in Bihar
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) national general secretary Vinod Tawde’s appointment as in-charge of party affairs in Bihar is seen as an elevation of the leader who was once sidelined in state politics. His Maharashtra colleague and party’s OBC face Pankaja Munde however failed to get any key responsibility in the internal reshuffle the party initiated this week.
While Tawde has been shifted to Bihar from Haryana, Munde, who is national secretary, has been retained as co-in-charge of Madhya Pradesh. Another party leader Prakash Javadekar has been appointed in-charge of Kerala, a year after his ouster from the union cabinet in July last year.
Tawde and Munde were sidelined towards the end of the BJP-led government’s tenure during 2014-19. Though both were ministers in Fandavis government, the duo was divested of a few departments – medical, education and water conservation respectively -- they held after initial years of the government. Later during the Assembly polls in 2019, Tawde was denied the ticket from Borivali Assembly constituency he represented, while Munde lost the election her constituency, Parli, in Beed district.
In November 2020, Tawde was appointed in-charge of Haryana while Munde was made co-in-charge of Madhya Pradesh.
“Tawde has been given a major responsibility of strengthening the party after chief minister Nitish Kumar snapped ties with it. He had shouldered many important tasks including coordination of the Har Ghar Tiranga drive, coordination for the 144 Lok Sabha constituencies identified across the country to strengthen the party’s position, Operation Ganga which brought Indian students back from Ukraine, among others. He also played a key role in picking new chief ministers in Tripura and Uttarakhand recently and was co-convenor for the presidential election. The new responsibility of Bihar comes after all these responsibilities were accomplished by the leader,” said a BJP leader and former state minister.
Mumbai-based political analyst Hemant Desai said, “It is a huge elevation for Tawde as Bihar assumes importance for the party in the recent political developments there. It needs to be taken into account that Devendra Fandavis was made election in-charge during the Assembly polls two years ago. Tawde has also proved that patience pays as he remained silent after he was denied the Assembly ticket in 2019. He did not utter a single word against the leadership.”
Both Tawde and Munde were not available for their comments.
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: One of A Kind
“On our own, we cannot end wars or wipe out injustice, but the cumulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can be bigger than we imagine.” The best kind of kindness is that which is performed behind the scenes and seeks no attention or reward itself. ** “Kindness begins with the understanding that we all struggle.” ** 'My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness.'
Despite negative DNA report, POCSO court refuses to discharge man accused of sexual assault
A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012) court has refused to discharge the cousin of a minor girl, who was found pregnant, though the DNA profiling did not support the case against him. The court accepted the statement of the survivor that the accused had sexually assaulted her while she was in relationship with another man who was responsible for her pregnancy. A case was registered against him.
Ludhiana | Intoxicant pills, 1.5kg opium recovered, four arrested
Police recovered 37,600 intoxicating pills and 1.5kg opium with the arrest of four persons in separate cases in the city. In the first case, the CIA Staff 2 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested Tosif Alam of Tibba Road, a native of Kishanganj, Bihar, with 37,600 pills intoxicating pills. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said the accused was nabbed near Geeta Nagar when he was crossing the area on a motorcycle.
Monsoon session: Assembly likely to hold five sittings
The Monsoon session of the state legislature from September 19 is likely to hold five sittings during which the government proposes to table replacing bills for three ordinances that were promulgated after the budget session. The three ordinance replacing bills that are likely to be tabled are Uttar Pradesh Maharishi Soochna Praudyogik Vishwavidyalya (amendment) Ordinance-2022, General Provident Fund (Uttar Pradesh) Rules 1985-Rule 12 (Sansodhan aur Vidhimanyakaran) Ordinance-2022 and the Intermediate Education (amendment) Ordinance-2022.
State fined ₹12,000 crore for mismanagement of sewage, solid waste
Mumbai: The state's inability to treat more than 55% of the sewage it generates daily attracted the ire of the National Green Tribunal, which has levied a whopping Rs 12,000 crore environmental compensation on the Maharashtra government to be paid before November. Maharashtra generates 9,758 megalitres of sewage a day (MLD; one mega litre is one million litres). Of that, 5,420 MLD – or 55% of the total liquid waste generated – goes untreated.
