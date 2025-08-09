NAVI MUMBAI: A pre-primary school teacher in Nerul allegedly repeatedly slapped her 7-year-old student and was booked for cruelty to children on Thursday. Teacher slaps 7-yr-old in Nerul school

According to the Nerul police, the incident took place on April 3, 2025, at a state board-affiliated English-medium pre-primary school in Sector 18, Nerul.

The complainant in the case is the child’s father, a resident of Sector 20. In his complaint, he said the child had gone to the washroom, and after he returned to his class, around 11.45am, the teacher began to slap him around 11:45 a.m. He alleged that the teacher slapped the child with an intensity that amounted to cruel treatment, and it caused his son severe distress. “I decided to file the complaint as I didn’t want a similar instance repeated,” said the parent who wished to remain unnamed.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR under Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 75 (cruelty to children) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The police checked CCTV footage in the school and are collecting statements from parents of other children. “The CCTV footage clearly shows the teacher slapping the student repeatedly. The parent has removed the child from the school and has him enrolled in another school. We will be speaking to other parents as part of the investigation,” said the investigating officer.