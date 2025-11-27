Search
Thu, Nov 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Teachers’ union demands FIR against civic officials, builder for not reconstructing school

ByNiraj Pandit
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 06:22 am IST

The Maharashtra State Teachers Council claimed that the builder, Alperton Developers, had built a residential tower but failed to construct the school building as promised.

Mumbai: A teachers’ union has accused civic officials and a developer of failing to protect the rights of students by not reconstructing a municipal school in Sewri that was demolished as part of a redevelopment project.

The Maharashtra State Teachers Council claimed that the Second October Vasahat Municipal Marathi School was shifted to four cramped one-room kitchen units nearby. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)
The Maharashtra State Teachers Council claimed that the Second October Vasahat Municipal Marathi School was shifted to four cramped one-room kitchen units nearby. (Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

In a letter submitted to municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Tuesday, the Maharashtra State Teachers Council claimed that the builder, Alperton Developers, had built a residential tower but failed to construct the school building as promised.

The union demanded the registration of a first information report against the responsible civic officials and the developer. It also requested the immediate restoration of the Second October Vasahat Municipal Marathi School in Sewri, which was part of a slum rehabilitation project approved in 2009. The school, established around 40 years ago, was demolished in 2015.

The case reflects a wider pattern in the city. In Mahim, the Mori Road Municipal School was demolished in 2019 for redevelopment, but construction has not yet begun. In Kapad Bazaar, the developer reportedly offered only two floors instead of a dedicated school building.

In the case of the Sewri school, it was excluded from the initial redevelopment plan in 2009, according to Shivnath Darade, the working president of the Maharashtra State Teachers’ Council in Mumbai. The school building was added to the redevelopment plan only in 2013, but the developer later took possession of the entire plot, he added.

“The developer built the residential tower but did not construct the school building as promised,” Darade said. “The school was shifted to four cramped one-room kitchen units. This is a violation of students’ rights, and we have been following this issue since 2016.”

Darade said the original school had nine classrooms and a small playground, covering over 3,700 square feet. In contrast, the temporary arrangement provides only four small rooms, falling far short of the 400-square-foot classroom requirement under the Right to Education Act. “It is shocking that even municipal schools are being denied basic norms,” he added.

In his letter to Gagrani, Darade wrote that municipal authorities and the Slum Rehabilitation Authority failed to ensure that the developer constructed the promised school building. He stated that despite several complaints and reminders, the civic administration had not taken strong action. “How was the developer allowed to sell the tower without completing the school building?” the letter said.

The situation worsened when society members locked the temporary school space over unpaid electricity and maintenance bills—expenses that were the developer’s responsibility. Municipal records show that the civic education department wrote to Alperton Developers on August 12 and subsequently held meetings on August 14 and August 25. When the developer failed to attend the meetings, a reminder was sent on September 9. However, there was no progress, the letter added.

When contacted, Gagrani told HT, “We are taking action on this issue.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Teachers’ union demands FIR against civic officials, builder for not reconstructing school
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A teachers’ union in Mumbai is demanding the reconstruction of a demolished municipal school in Sewri, accusing civic officials and developer Alperton Developers of violating students’ rights by failing to build a promised replacement. The school, demolished in 2015, is part of a broader trend of unfulfilled redevelopment commitments in the city. Despite ongoing complaints, authorities have yet to act.