Mumbai: A barrage of criticism came Mumbai University (MU)’s way on Saturday after technical glitches disrupted its first PhD Entrance Test (PET) and LLM Entrance Exam. The chaos, which forced the cancellation of exams at the Dombivli centre and caused significant delays at other locations, affected over 1,050 students. Technical glitches mar MU’s PhD, LLM entrance exams, 1050 students affected

The exams, conducted on November 17 across 21 centres in an online Centre-Based Test (CBT) format, were marred by server failures. The worst-hit was the Surekha Infotech centre in Dombivli, where the exam was cancelled outright, while Thakur College in Kandivali saw delays exceeding 90 minutes.

“This is appalling mismanagement by MU,” said a frustrated student from the Dombivli centre. “We arrived at 9:30 am but were only allowed entry after 10 am. There was no air conditioning or drinking water, and we waited until 3 pm with no clarity. Eventually, MU officials told us the exam would be rescheduled for next Sunday. Many of us travelled from cities like Delhi and Pune, and now we’ll have to bear the expense and effort all over again.”

Another student described the ordeal as “mentally exhausting.” “By 1 pm, it was evident the exam wouldn’t happen. This cancellation is deeply stressful, especially after waiting two years for this opportunity,” they added.

At the Dombivli centre, tensions escalated to the point where local police were called in to manage the agitated crowd. Meanwhile, student unions demanded accountability for the fiasco.

Pradeep Sawant, a newly elected senate member from Yuva Sena (UBT), called for the resignation of MU’s director of examinations and evaluation. “The agency responsible conducted the test in a computer class instead of a proper examination centre. This gross mismanagement demands a thorough investigation,” he said.

Sachin Pawar, Yuva Sena’s deputy secretary, demanded a high-level inquiry into the tendering process for the examination and compensation for students. “MU cannot hide behind claims of server issues. The students have suffered academic losses, and those responsible must face consequences,” he asserted.

In an official statement, MU acknowledged the disruptions, noting, “Except for a few centres, the exams were conducted smoothly. However, 1,050 students at the Dombivli centre were unable to appear for their exams due to technical reasons.”

The university announced that the affected exams would be rescheduled for November 24, with students to receive revised hall tickets via email. However, the assurance did little to pacify those affected.

Of the 5,554 students registered for the PET exam, 3,462 appeared, while 1040 were absent. For the LLM exam, 5,077 students registered, with 3,661 attending and 368 marked absent. While most students managed to take their exams, the fiasco left many questioning MU’s preparedness and commitment to academic integrity.

Students, educators, and unions now await MU’s response to the growing calls for reform and accountability.