Teen aces JEE Main 2024 with perfect 100 percentile, eyeing IIT Bombay

Mumbai: Seventeen-year-old Aryan Prakash from Andheri, Mumbai, achieved a remarkable feat by securing a flawless 100 percentile in the JEE Main examination, taking a significant step toward his dream of joining IIT Bombay. Hailing from a family of income tax officers, Aryan’s passion for physics and mathematics fueled his ambition for engineering. His success is not solitary, as 23 students, including three from Maharashtra, also attained a perfect score, with many aspiring to secure a spot in the computer science programme at IIT Bombay. HT Image

The National Testing Agency revealed the results of the January session of JEE-Main 2024, India’s largest engineering entrance exam. Aryan credited his achievement to a rigorous study routine, emphasising the importance of NCERT books and consistent practice. He shared his daily schedule, starting at 7am and studying until late hours with short breaks.

Dakshesh Mishra from Navi Mumbai, who moved to Kota for JEE preparation, also secured a perfect 100 percentile with a score of 300 out of 300. His disciplined study regime focused on the NCERT syllabus and extensive practice. Another successful student, Nilkrishna Gajare from Washim, whose father is a farmer, received support for his aspirations. Gajare prioritised thorough concept clarity and multiple revisions to successfully tackle the JEE-Main examination.