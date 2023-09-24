Teen tries to flee from police, dies of heart failure

MUMBAI: A teen who was playing cards in a Ganpati pandal in Arnala, died due to heart failure on Saturday while trying to flee from a patrolling police van in the locality. HT Image

The deceased, Vinod Bhoir, 20, a student at Viva College was playing cards in the Ganpati pandal around 2.30am. According to the police, when their van reached the pandal for patrolling, Bhoir and the other men assumed that the police were conducting a raid and apprehending arrest, the group began fleeing the pandal.

“Bhoir collapsed and fell on the ground after running a few meters. We rushed him to the nearby Sanjeevani hospital but could not save his life. He was declared dead before arrival,” Kalyanrao Karpe, senior police inspector of Arnala police station said.

The doctors conducted the autopsy and confirmed that he had died due to heart-related issues.

Although the police said that they were just patrolling the area, the relatives of the deceased have accused the police of conducting a raid on a pandal and intimidating Bhoir.

Bhoir is a resident of Kolhapur village in Virar West and lives with his parents and siblings.