MUMBAI: A day after being appointed as the director of BJP leader controlled Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank (MDCCB), former corporator Tejasvee Ghosalkar on Saturday refuted speculation about leaving the Shiv Sena (UBT). She reiterated her loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray’s leadership, stating she had no plans to join any other party. Tejasvee Ghosalkar refutes exiting Sena (UBT)

“I was unhappy, but Uddhav saheb addressed my concerns in a recent meeting. He is the head of our family, and I am still with him,” Tejasvee told reporters. “There is no question of switching sides.”

Ghosalkar, who replaced her late husband and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar at MDCCB, was appointed to the bank’s board, which is controlled by BJP leader Pravin Darekar. Her induction has triggered political buzz, particularly ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Abhishek Ghosalkar was shot dead in February last year, allegedly by self-styled social worker Mauris Noronha, also known as Maurisbhai. Tejasvee said she had personally approached Darekar to be considered for the post in place of her husband. “I am grateful to Darekar ji and the board of directors. Even Vinod Ghosalkar ji supported my request,” she added.

Despite her clarification, her appointment has sparked speculation about her proximity to the BJP and whether she may switch camps. The chatter gained further traction due to an ongoing rift within her family over election tickets. Tejasvee is reportedly keen to contest from a specific ward on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket, which her father-in-law, senior Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar, wants to allot to his other son.

The dispute has reached party chief Uddhav Thackeray, with attempts at mediation underway.

Last month, Tejasvee resigned as the vibhag pramukh of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Dahisar, alleging non-cooperation from the party’s regional leadership. That move had also fuelled speculation about a potential party switch.

However, senior Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut backed her on Saturday. “She has met Uddhav saheb and reaffirmed her commitment. If the BJP has any plans, we will know. But I trust her completely,” Raut said.