Tempo driver using mobile phone mows down 60-year-old woman in Kalyan

THANE: A 60-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a speeding tempo while crossing the street at Nevali Chowk in Kalyan late Sunday evening. The Hill Line police officials arrested the accused and said he was on call while driving the tempo and lost control of the vehicle. HT Image

The woman, identified as Chandrabai Mhatre, 60, a resident of Malangad village, died on the spot after suffering severe head injuries and multiple rib fractures. Nevali Chowk, where the accident occurred, witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day and is a highly congested junction in the Malangad region. This stretch is connected to Shilphata, located a few kilometres away where construction of a massive flyover is underway causing significant traffic snarls.

The passersby informed the police of the accident and officials reached the spot and took Chandrabai’s body to Ulhasnagar Central Hospital where doctors declared the woman dead before arrival.

The officials said the tempo was headed towards Ambernath from Dombivli. Soon after the accident, the driver Amol Gamre, 33, a resident of Badlapur, abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. The officials traced him to a nearby location and apprehended him. Gamre is booked under sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) 106(2) (death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Akash Mhatre, a neighbour of the deceased woman, said that Chandrabai lived just 50 metres away from the accident spot. She had gone to another village to visit her relatives, and the incident occurred while she was returning home late in the evening.

Mhatre said several pedestrians from the neighbourhood face significant challenges in crossing the road at Nevali Naka, especially during peak hours and holidays when traffic jams are severe. People often drive recklessly to navigate through the congestion, making it extremely dangerous to cross the street.