MUMBAI: T1, the oldest terminal of Mumbai airport, will undergo a massive overhaul and soon have the capability to process 20 million passenger per annum (MPPA). This is a 42% increase from its current capacity, ensuring the terminal meet demands of India’s burgeoning aviation market. The reconstruction will be carried out in phases, starting by November 2025 and is expected to be completed by 2028-29, with minimal disruption. T2 will shoulder additional traffic in this time. Terminal 1 makeover to increase passenger capacity by 2029

The phase 1 of T1’s modernisation will begin with the demolition of the existing structure in November. Following this, the terminal will be constructed. During the makeover, the T2 and Navi Mumbai International Airport, which will open by April 2025, will accommodate passengers and flight schedules to meet the growing demands of both Mumbai City and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), a spokesperson said.

Presently, T1 is mainly used by Indigo. With a complete overhaul of the Passenger Terminal Building (PTB), the new T1 will cater to domestic operations, while allowing future integration of international services.

The GVK Industries, which once owned Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), had done the aluminium cladding and constructed new terminal after they took over. The airport is now owned by Adani airports. Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings Limited said, “This redevelopment is not only about expanding capacity—it is about future-proofing our city’s place on the global stage. Our priority remains to deliver the exceptional service that our passengers have come to expect.”