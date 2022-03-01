Testing reduces as Kalyan Dombivli record Covid cases in single digit
With the Covid cases recorded in single digit in Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits, the average testing has reduced to 800-900.
KDMC has also kept a record of home testing kits sold in the city. However, the data received from 51 pharmacists shows that only 148 people purchased home test antigen kits for Covid testing. Since the last 20 days, no data was provided by the pharmacists. The civic body claimed the reduction in Covid cases as the reason for low testing.
“The number of cases has reduced to below 10 cases daily. This is one reason why the testing has also reduced from our side. At the same time, the testing done at home by the people is also very low as per the data received by us from the pharmacists,” said Dr Pratibha Panpatil, epidemic officer, KDMC.
As per the data received from 51 pharmacists across Kalyan-Dombivli from January 20 till February end, only 148 tests were done at home. However, there are over 1,000 pharmacies in Kalyan-Dombivli and not every pharmacist sent the data to KDMC.
“When the home testing was introduced, we had asked the pharmacists association in KDMC limits to send us the data as to how many kits were sold by them. However, not every pharmacist provided the data. Also, even if the data is provided, it does not help us to trace how many tested positive in home testing. So basically, the home testing does not work much to track the cases,” said Panpatil.
“As the number of cases has reduced, the number of testing kits sold is less, and now-a-days, the kits are lying unused in pharmacies. At the same time, there was no proper communication from the civic body to the pharmacies on sending the data of sale of these kits on a regular basis. The pharmacists started updating the data only after the guidelines from the food and drug administration,” said Vinay Khatav, president of Kalyan Chemists and Druggists Association.
-
IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022
The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.
-
Delhi govt discontinues discounts on MRP of liquor to contain rush at stores
The Delhi government on Monday decided to discontinue discounts on the maximum retail price (MRP) of liquor at stores. The decision comes at a time when several stores in the national capital witnessed a huge rush as liquor retailers started offering massive discounts to increase sales.
-
Left to hold demonstrations in Bengal against election malpractices
Left Front chairman Biman Bose alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress attempted to deprive voters of their franchise by violent means. He described it as "ominous for democracy."
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.