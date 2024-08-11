Thackeray calls Ladki Bahin scheme a “bribe from robbers”, asks women not to fall for it

MUMBAI: Addressing a meeting in chief minister Eknath Shinde’s stronghold, Thane, on Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray asked voters whether they wanted Maharashtra to be run from Mantralaya in Mumbai or from Ahmedabad. As the ruling Mahayuti alliance is banking for electoral success on the Ladki Bahin Yojna—a monthly handout of ₹1,500 to all women in the state—Thackeray also appealed to women voters. “Decide whether you want to vote for the robbers who want to take over Maharashtra by trying to bribe you and buy your votes,” he said. (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray addressing a meeting in Thane on Saturday. (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

Thackeray’s programme in Thane was marked by protests by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers, who shouted slogans and also allegedly threw cow dung at Thackeray’s car while it was on its way to Gadkari Rangayatan, the venue of the meeting.

Addressing party workers, Thackeray made it amply clear that the Maharashtra-versus-Gujarat narrative of the Lok Sabha elections would continue to be a dominant theme in his campaign for the assembly elections. His targets were prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Shinde, whom he described as their agent. “Will Maharashtra be run from Mumbai or from Delhi-Ahmedabad? This assembly election will decide it,” Thackeray declared, adding that the election would be a battle between them and “Maharashtra-haters”.

Thackeray pointed out that several industries had been shifted to Gujarat. “Even today, there were reports about a proposed investment in an automobile company going to the neighbouring state,” he said. He then used the narrative to counter the ruling Mahayuti’s Ladki Bahin Yojna. “You women should decide,” he said. “Do you want to hand over Maharashtra to the robbers who have been taking industries to Gujarat and damaging the prospects of your children in getting jobs here? For this, they are trying to bribe you and buy your votes. Take the money. It is yours, but decide whether to vote for such people.”

The Sena (UBT) chief also asked whether ₹1,500 per month was adequate when inflation was so high. “You cannot even buy books for your children. They have imposed GST on even that,” he said.

Thackeray also came down heavily on chief minister Shinde. “The Thane municipal corporation (controlled by Shinde earlier) has gone bankrupt. Not just Thane but all over the state, roads are in a pathetic condition. Who is responsible for this?” he demanded.

He also alleged that the friends of the chief minister were getting benefits. “Wait for three months. I will expose your friends. I am keeping an eye on your coterie. I will send them to jail,” he threatened.

Thackeray’s visit to Thane was marked by protests from MNS workers, who shouted slogans outside the venue and allegedly threw cow dung at Thackeray’s vehicle as he entered Thane city. The workers were responding to the protest by Shiv Sena (UBT) workers against MNS chief Raj Thackeray in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on Friday.

Thackeray however chose not to comment on the incident.