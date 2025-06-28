Thackeray cousins unite to protest ‘imposition of Hindi’ in schools

MUMBAI: The possibility of the Thackeray cousins reuniting before the local body elections, tentatively scheduled after October, got a renewed spurt of energy with the chiefs of Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray respectively, announcing a joint protest rally on July 5 in Mumbai against the ruling Mahayuti government’s “imposition of Hindi” in primary schools from the 2025-26 academic session, as part of the union government’s move to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Mumbai, India - November 17, 2014: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray along with Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray at the Bal Thackeray Memorial at Shivaji, Park, Dadar, Mumbai, India on Monday, November 17, 2014 on Bal Thackeray's 2nd death anniversary. (Photo by Kalpak Pathak / hIndustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The announcement was made by Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday, which was backed by MNS Mumbai chief Sandeep Deshpande separately.

Opposition parties, including Sena (UBT) and MNS, and activists and litterateurs, have criticised the state’s decision to adopt the three-language policy for primary schools with Hindi as the mandatory third language, terming it an “indirect imposition”, from the time it was announced on April 16. While Raj and Uddhav had decided to hold the protest marches on July 6 and 7 respectively, a phone conversation between Raj and Raut on Thursday evening set the stage for this crucial political development.

“Jai Maharashtra. There will be a single and united march against compulsory Hindi in Maharashtra schools. Thackeray is the brand,” Raut posted on X on Friday, along with an old picture of the cousins in one frame, and tagged chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union home minister Amit Shah. “Raj Thackeray called me to say there should be a common protest march of Marathi people; not two separate ones,” Raut told media persons. “I told Uddhav Thackeray about it; he immediately accepted and soon the date for the joint rally was finalised.”

Deshpande confirmed the move soon after, stating the cousins were coming together in a march organised “in the interest of Marathi language”.

“Raj saheb took the initiative and called Raut. This was necessary to show the power of Marathi people. A message also needed to go out to the country that we have the strength to thwart any attempt to throttle Marathi language,” he said.

Soon after the decision was made, people in the know told HT that Deshpande and Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai chatted about the logistics of the march, most likely to be held between Girgaum to Azad Maidan in the afternoon of July 5.

This is the first time the Thackeray cousins presented a united front since speculation of their reunification abounded following Raj’s podcast with filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar in April, where he said he was ready to set aside differences with Uddhav in the larger interest of Maharashtra. Uddhav was quick to respond saying he would welcome a patch-up if Raj moved away from “forces that were working against the interest of Maharashtra”.

The two have now found common ground in their fight against the “imposition of Hindi” in primary schools. The cousins who had separated following a power tussle over the control of Shiv Sena in 2005, will be seen on a public platform after two decades.

Reacting to the development, state cultural affairs minister and city Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Ashish Shelar said the Thackeray cousins “are victims of misunderstanding”.

“The NEP and the three-language formula were discussed when Uddhav Thackeray was chief minister in 2022. A report to this effect was submitted by a panel to the government at the time. Earlier, a report on the three-language formula and making Hindi mandatory was submitted to then Congress government in 1968. It was the Congress government that made Hindi mandatory in secondary schools. All those who are opposing the decision now have misunderstood the process,” Shelar said.

Pawar backs Thackerays

It is unlikely that the protest will be limited to the two parties – Sena (UBT) and MNS — as the Thackerays have started approaching others who are also opposed to the decision.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) will join forces with Uddhav and Raj in the morcha. This was revealed in a statement issued by state NCP (SP) chief Jayant Patil on Friday evening. Patil’s statement came a few hours after party chief Sharad Pawar expressed optimism about the Thackerays coming together over the common cause of Marathi language. “If the Thackerays want all political parties to join the protest, we need to know their stand and exact plans,” Pawar said in Kolhapur in the morning.

Patil’s statement in the evening read: “In the protest against the imposition of Hindi under the NEP 2020’s trilingual policy, a mass rally of Marathi-speaking citizens has been organized in Mumbai on July 5. NCP (SP) has extended its full support to this march.”

Meanwhile, on Friday, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar telephoned senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, requesting his party leaders’ participation in the morcha. Wadettiwar said he will discuss the matter with party president Harshwardhan Sapkal and other senior leaders, following which a decision will be taken.

Choosing to remain non-committal about joining forces with the cousins, Sapkal said while the party has been opposing the government’s decision, “it is more important that it withdraw its decision than us participating in the protest”. “BJP is following the RSS agenda for Hindi and Hindu Rashtra. They have conspired to crush the Marathi language along with all the other regional languages. We respect the Hindi language but oppose the BJP government’s decision of making it mandatory in schools,” Sapkal told HT.

Teach Hindi after Class 5: Ajit

While the opposition’s move against the government is gathering steam, one from the ruling coalition’s own flock, the NCP, voiced its opposition to making Hindi mandatory from Class 1. Party chief and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said, “In my view, Hindi should not be taught between Class 1 to 4. It should be started from Class 5. Students should only learn Marathi from Class 1. They should know how to read and write Marathi, and while doing so they will learn reading and writing Hindi language. Hindi can be mandatory from Class 5.”